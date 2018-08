What do you know about Hampden Park ?: come to the Community Centre Brodrick Rd on Monday September 3rd at 7pm to hear Alan Wenham give an illustrated talk about the history of Hampden Park and the village. It is only £5 admittance which includes a glass of wine, or squash, or tea or coffee.

All the proceeds go to the Defiant Sports organisation After the interval he will tell us about Smuggling in Eastbourne. To make sure of a ticket contact Pat Hearn, tel 01323 509106