Eastbourne Homes Panel: the next meeting of the tenants and residents panel is this Friday August 3rd. at the Community Centre. Open to anyone living in Hampden Park.

Our history- not horrible : if you would like to learn some interesting facts about our area come to an interesting evening on September 3rd when Alan Wenham will give an illustrated talk about Hampden Park, We go back a long way, Entry £5 which will include an interval glass of wine or soft drink or cup of tea or coffee. Then he will tell us about the smuggling that went on in Eastbourne. Proceeds from the evening will go to Defiant Sports, a local charity