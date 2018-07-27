Treats at Tugwell: Don’t miss the picnic in the park on Sunday 29th July from 1-3pm. If you are one of the first 150 people you can have a free ice cream donated by the Hampden Park café. First come- first served

The event will be opened by Stephen Lloyd M P at 1.0pm. Then there is the picnic, bring your own food .There will be a bring and share table. Bring some food to share

A dog show starts at 1.30pm. Also on the programme is live music by the Tugwell Community Choir, Defiant Sports , Wide games, a Craft tent, Secret stones starting at 1.45pm

There is a children’s fancy dress competition with the theme Sports Heroes.. The Mayor will judge this at 1.45pm.

Tea, coffee and soft drinks will be available, and free fruit will kindly be donated by Tesco of Hampden Park

If you are able to help in any way contact Stewart Ashworth e mail tugwellpark@gmail.com

Come and have a good time at this great event – bring your friends