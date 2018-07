Come on kids: something special for you. Eastbourne Lakeside Festival and Tesco Hampden Park are running a free workshop to create some Secret Stones to be hidden at the Lakeside Festival in July this year.If you are looking for something to amuse yourself with for an hour come along and help us make some. Art materials and stones are provided free though feel free to provide your own if you would rather. Come to the Lakeside Tea Chalet at Hampden Park on Saturday July 7th – 11am until 1.0pm