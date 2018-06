A good local cause: a local Hampden Park lad recently received a lung transplant giving him a second chance in life.

This was made possible through the care and dedication he received from the Harefield Hospital. To raise money for the hospitals heart and lung transplant appeal, Tesco Metro of Hampden Park are holding a charity football match at the Hampden Park Sports Centre on Saturday 9th June , from 2-5pm . Entrance is free so all are welcome, but donations to the fund will be appreciated