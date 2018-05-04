Hampden Park

Lots going on at St Peters in the Hydneye

Saturday May 12th there will be a Tea Dance, . Come and have fun, a cup of tea and a cake and dance in a very friendly atmosphere at St Peters Church Hall. £4.00 each person. For information and ticket contact phone Yvonne 01323 500052

Christian Aid week is May. 13- 19th There is to be a coffee morning in the Church on Friday 18th May from 10-11.30am

Dates for your diaries: Saturday June 30th a quiz evening. 7.0pm for a 7.30pm start. Join or recruit a team of six people. Entry £3 each which includes tea or coffee. there will be a raffle in the interval, and prizes for the winning quiz team. You are welcome to bring your own drinks and nibbles. To book at table phone 732411

July 1st- Patronal Festival- St Peters Patronal Festival will be at 11am. Everyone is welcome