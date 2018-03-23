Area Panel: the next meeting is on Tuesday 27th March 6.0pm at the Gateway Centre, The last one that should have been at the Railway Club had to be cancelled because of the snowy conditions, It is hoped to deal with some of the traffic problems in the area, so all residents and businesses in Hampden Park are welcome.

Gateway Centre activities: there are a number of activites for the community such as a coffee morning on Tuesdays , the Giggle play groups on We dnesdays and Thursdays and sometimes on Thursday evenings a Games evening. For more details telephone 01323 351786