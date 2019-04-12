FAMILY EASTER QUIZ: Hosted by Hailsham FM and Environment Hailsham, a sumptuous tea awaits quizzers at Summerheath Hall, Summerheath Road BN27 3DR. Teams of up to 8 are invited to book with Richard on 01323 842931 or at the Hailsham FM Studio. Tickets are £7, U12s £1 which includes the quiz, and beautifully presented tea and cakes.

SUNDAY AT THREE: This Sunday as part of the Methodist Church’s 150th celebrations, visitors will be entertained by Rebecca Anstey (Mezzo-Soprano) and Colin Hughes (keyboard) at Hailsham Methodist Church at 3pm. This is a free event which includes refreshments.

HOLIDAY CLUB: A Heroes Academy Holiday Club for primary school children will be running on Wednesday and Thursday from 9.45am to 12.30pm at Hailsham Parish Church. The cost is £1 per day and you can book on 441868 or email holidayclub@hailshamchurch.org.

OLIVET TO CALVARY: Hailsham Choral Society will be performing this Work by Henry Maunder at Hailsham Parish Church on Friday 19 April at 7pm. The conductor is Jozik Kotz, accompanist Colin Hughes. Free with retiring collection.

BONFIRE BINGO: Come along next Friday to the Charles Hunt Centre and help raised much needed funds for the Hailsham Bonfire and Firework Spectacular in October. This is a great fun evening out with some excellent raffle prizes and refreshments. Doors open 7pm for eyes down at 7.30pm.

TURN OUT DAY: See the cows of Hook Farm dance from 9.30pm to 2pm on Monday 22 April, as they are turned out into the fields of Longleys Farm for the Spring. Book via https://www.hookandsonfarmshop.co.uk.

NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN: The final steps towards the publication of a Neighbourhood Plan for Hailsham are coming ever closer, following the approval of the final draft of the Hailsham Neighbourhood Plan by members at the latest Town Council meeting held last Wednesday [27 March]. The Hailsham Neighbourhood Plan, written by a group made up of members from the community and from Hailsham Town Council, proposes a number of policies relating to what infrastructure and development is needed to sustain future housing growth in the Hailsham area, taking into consideration local environment and sustainability, design, housing type, traffic and transport, economy, services and facilities. As a result of the Town Council voting in favour of the final Plan draft, the document has now been submitted to Wealden District Council for the Regulation 16 process to begin (to collect any comments and representations from members of the public), and will be followed by an inspection of an independent planning inspector in the summer with a public referendum to be held in the autumn of this year. “It’s been a very long process and there has been a lot of hard work involved to get this far with the development of a neighbourhood plan for our town,” said Town Clerk John Harrison. “Despite the delays to progress of late, were pleased that we can now move things forward with the next stages of the Plan, following the approval of the final draft last week by Full Council.” “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank members of the Committee, in addition to the appointed consultants -Troy Planning Ltd – for their hard work from the outset. Thanks must also go to the members of the public who attended our various consultation meetings and engagement events, having taken the time to share their views and give us vital feedback.” To find out more about the Hailsham Neighbourhood Plan, its progress and latest announcements, visit www.hailshamneighbourhoodplan.co.uk.

BUS CHANGES: Bus operators are making several individual changes to services. The main changes are: 11X (Brighton-Newhaven-Drusillas Zoopark-Polegate-Eastbourne) – new seasonal service, 22A (Bexhill-Hollington-Hastings-Ore) – route between Bexhill and Hollington via Coombe Valley Way replaced by service 98, 23/23A (Hastings town centre-St Helen’s-Conquest Hospital-St Leonard’s- Hastings town centre) – revised route and timetable, 47 (East Saltdean-Brighton) – revised route and timetable including extension to West Hove, 98 (Hastings-Bexhill-Eastbourne) – the short journeys to and from Sidley extended via Coombe Valley Way to Hollington and Conquest Hospital, 121 (Newick- Lewes) – withdrawal of some morning journeys, 122 (Barcombe-Lewes) – extended on Saturdays to provide a new service for Plumpton Green, 123 (Newhaven-Lewes) – will no longer divert from the C7 road in Piddinghoe, 125 (Lewes-Eastbourne) – revised Saturday timetable including new service for Charleston Farmhouse, 126 (Seaford-Eastbourne) – revised Sunday timetable, 128/129 (Lewes town services) – revised timetables, 143 (Lewes-Hailsham) – improved service. 195 (Waldron-Eastbourne) – diverted to include Bodle Street Green en route (see also new service 196), 196 (Rushlake Green-Eastbourne) – replaces service, 195 between Rushlake Green and Eastbourne, 224 (Wadhurst-Rotherfield-Crowborough) – will no longer run on Mondays, 261 (Uckfield-East Grinstead) – changes to times of morning journeys, 270 (East Grinstead-Brighton) – the 18:35 journey from East Grinstead withdrawn (see 291 for partial replacement), 291 (Crawley-Tunbridge Wells) – new 18:33 journey from East Grinstead to Forest Row. There are also changes to seasonal services, including 6, 13X, 47, 49, 79, 124, 769 and Eastbourne Sightseeing.

FARMERS MARKET: Hailsham Farmers Market takes place tomorrow at the Cattle Market Site, Market Street BN27 2AG from 9am – 12.30pm. Please support your local farmers, producers and craftspeople at Hailsham Farmers’ Market. There will be regular produce of fresh meat, sausages, homemade meat pies and eggs from Renhurst Farm, as well as honey, seasonal fruit and vegetables. New this month will be Rocks & Clocks, run by Chris and Lisa. Lisa produces individual pebble art while Chris Upcycles Bespoke Clocks, an exciting addition to the regular handmade crafts like Jilly’s greeting cards and woodwork from Simon Wallace. Now the weather is beginning to warm up there will be a good selection of plants for the garden from Wallace Plants. This market will run, whatever the weather. As always, there is plenty of free parking on site. Pick your goods from the range of stalls, and pack your shopping straight into your car, at Market Street, Hailsham BN27 2AG. We are always looking for new stall holders. For trader information about taking a pitch please call 01892 852168 or email info@hailshamfarmersmarket.co.uk.

QUIZ NIGHT: Hailsham Flower Club are holding their popular Quiz Night on Saturday 11th May 2019 @ CP Grovelands School, Dunbar Drive, Hailsham, BN27 3DY. Doors Open 7pm, Quiz starts 7.30pm. Entry £10 to include Refreshments. Tickets are available from Christine Camble-Dykes Telephone 01323 842222.

OPEN GARDEN: Carters Corner Farm, Cowbeech Hill, Cowbeech BN27 4JA. Open on Saturday 27 April from 11am to 4pm. As well as a large country garden, there is an 8-acre bluebell wood to explore, together with a small holding with ponies, goats and alpacas. Seven Sisters Astronomical Society will be there for some out of this world solar viewing (weather permitting). Limited wheelchair access. Refreshments, raffle and stalls provided.