ANNUAL TOWN MEETING: The Town Council want to hear your views. This is your meeting at which your needs and concerns are addressed, so please do come along and make your comments and suggestions. Your town councillors will be there to listen and help. The meeting is on Wednesday at the Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane. There will be information stands from local organisations from 6.30pm and the main part of the meeting starts at 7.30pm and will be chaired by the Town Mayor, Cllr Nigel Coltman. If you would like to submit a question in advance, please write to: The Town Clerk, Inglenook, Market Street, BN27 2AE. The deadline for submission of questions is today, Friday 5th April. Residents can also turn up and ask questions on the night.

FILM POSTER AUCTION: This is tomorrow, Saturday, at Hailsham Pavilion. Starting at 10am, bid for your favourite movie posters and film memorabilia. All proceeds to Hailsham Old Pavilion Society. Download a catalogue via https://hailshampavilion.co.uk.

CHIDDINGLY MARKET: Go along tomorrow to the village hall (by the church) from 10am to noon. There will be pies, cakes, meat, preserves, plants, jewellery, woodwork, greetings cards, knits and refreshments.

TENNIS FUNDAY: This Sunday The Quorn Family Funday and Tennis Cup runs from 10am to noon at Hailsham Tennis Club, Western Road. There are Prizes. The cost is £8 a pair. Sign up on 07815 511130 or email vbtenniscoaching@outlook.com.

FUN AND SAFETY DAY: On Wednesday Hailsham East Children’s Centre, Vega Close is hosting this event from 10am to 1pm on personal safety and accident prevention including fire, water, road safety. It is free. Under 10s must be accompanied.

COMMUNITY GROUPS FORUM: This is a networking meeting for representatives of local community groups, particularly those that participate in the annual What Can I Join I Hailsham event every January. The group exchanges news, views and ideas with occasional speakers and networking. This is at 6.30pm in Hailsham Parish Church lounge. If you haven’t been before, pop into the Town Council offices or ring Christian on 01323 841702 to be put on the mailing list or just turn up at a meeting. All welcome.

TALK ON BEES: Five Ways to be a Bee’s Best Friend, is the subject of a talk for charity by Fiona Mansfield at Chapter 12, High Street, Hailsham. The cost is £6pp which includes tea and coffee with plant milk and vegan snack. To book call 01323 351898.

FARMERS MARKET: Hailsham Farmers Market takes place next Saturday April 13 at the Cattle Market Site, Market Street from 9am to 12.30pm. Please support your local farmers, producers and craftspeople at Hailsham Farmers’ Market. There will be regular produce of fresh meat, sausages, homemade meat pies and eggs from Renhurst Farm, as well as honey, seasonal fruit and vegetables. New this month will be Rocks and Clocks, run by Chris and Lisa. Lisa produces individual pebble art while Chris Upcycles Bespoke Clocks, an exciting addition to the regular handmade crafts like Jilly’s greeting cards and woodwork from Simon Wallace. Now the weather is beginning to warm up there will be a good selection of plants for the garden from Wallace Plants. This market will run, whatever the weather. As always, there is plenty of free parking on site. Pick your goods from the range of stalls, and pack your shopping straight into your car, at Market Street, Hailsham BN27 2AG. We are always looking for new stall holders. For trader information about taking a pitch please call 01892 852168 or email info@hailshamfarmersmarket.co.uk.

BIG FAMILY EASTER TEA QUIZ: Easter is more than fluffy chicks, cute little bunnies and chocolate eggs, it is about the Big Family Easter Tea Quiz. Hailsham FM and Environment Hailsham are holding their annual Tea Quiz on Sunday, 14 April at the Summerheath Hall, Summerheath Road. Starting at 2pm through to 5pm, the quiz includes a selection of questions suitable for the whole family. Tickets are £7 adults, £4 children (under 12 years old). The price of the ticket includes entrance to the quiz plus a mouth-watering selection of home-made cakes and tea, served in silver tea pots, at the interval. There will also be an Easter-themed raffle. Tickets in advance from Richard 01323 842931 or from Hailsham FM’s studio at 2 North Street, Hailsham, between office hours. What better way to spend a Sunday afternoon with the family and support the town’s very own community radio station, and Environment Hailsham, who provide all the flower displays.

CHARITY PLANT SALE: Grow Good – Do Good is the theme for this Cowbeech Bonfire Society fundraising for charity event. It will be held on the forecourt of the Merrie Harriers Inn, Cowbeech from 11am to 2pm on Sunday May 12. There will be flower and vegetable plants for sale and all monies taken will provide a valuable boost to funds for local good causes. Please bring your surplus seedlings or plants between May 6 and 11, to be sold to help support the Elderly, the Young and those suffering Ill health or Disabilities. A table will be provided near to the entrance to Merrie Harriers Cottage, just to the right of the pub, to receive your donations. Kindly label your donated plants clearly and with as much detail as possible. Thanks to the tremendous support received over the previous 12 months the Bonfire Society plans to distribute over £8000 to good causes and a full list of recipients is to be found in The Merrie Harriers.

FREE EXERCISE CLASS: A free exercise class scheme launched by Hailsham Active in partnership with the Town Council and Our Parks/Fields in Trust, is celebrating one year of inspiring people to become more active and improve their health into the bargain providing free and easy access to low-impact exercise for people of all ages. The group has grown during the past year and has launched new sessions at the James West Community Centre during the autumn and winter months, as well as Friday evening classes at Herstmonceux Surgery. Exercise sessions are scheduled to return at the Western Road recreation ground for spring and summer on Saturday mornings from April 6 (9am to 10am), with additional classes opening soon at the recreation ground on Tuesday evenings (6.30pm to 7.30pm). Session organisers are hoping to attract more than 30 participants at each class/session. If that wasn’t enough, further exercises classes are due to commence at Hailsham Country Park later in the Spring, following the Town Council’s successful bid for £5,000 worth of funding via the Active Spaces programme. All classes are taken by fully qualified instructors and will help everyone get fit or at least have fun trying. Furthermore, classes are suitable for all fitness levels with the aim of engaging everyone regardless of age and fitness experience. So why not book a session and find out how it works? Steve Wennington, founder and chairman of Hailsham Active, said: ‘According to doctors and scientists around the world, there are three main components to help your physical and mental health - exercising regularly, exercising in safe green space and exercising as part of a group.’ ‘I would add a fourth, in a friendly environment, and we actually tick all four boxes with our exercise classes. You will not regret it any age, any ability and you owe it to yourself to take part.’ To join and book a space, visit www.ourparks.org.uk. Exercise classes are free of charge for the first four weeks. Thereafter, a voluntary contribution of £2.50 per session will be introduced. Exercise classes commencing at Hailsham Country Park (details to be announced soon) will be completely free of charge for the next year. To find out more contact Steve Wennington 07980 643827 or email Andreaattilane@gmail.com.

PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY: It was the Projected Digital Image final this week, with judge Glyn Edmunds, APSA, EPSA, EFIAP/S, DPAGB, who is a member of Chichester Camera Club which can trace its roots back to 1893. Glyn has always had a fascination to produce, with the camera, something which is not visible to the naked eye. This may be as simple as using a very wide aperture to restrict sharp focus to a small area of the image, camera movement whilst the shutter is open or lengthy exposures to produce a feeling of movement. Since the beginning of the season last September, members have been invited to enter two images in each of the four rounds of PDI competitions. The results in the Development Class: 1st Ian Bartlett Squabbling Terns; 2nd Tony Lelliott Three Oaks; 3rd Celia Munn I am Not Emused; Highly Commended were Martin Rumary A Seat with a View and Ashley and also Bryony Bruce with Early Morning at Corfe Castle. In the Advanced Class, Fiona Flower came 1st with Back Lit Pampas Grass; 2nd Bruce Broughton Man and Machine; 3rd Roger Joyce Walkies; and Highly Commended were John Deller Le Cheval, Paul Shilliam Black Face Impala, Rob Shepherd Brothers with Arms and Janice Payne with Rock Strata at Sandymouth Bay. Vice Chairman, John Deller thanked Glyn for his appraisal of the images and for judging a difficult competition with such a wide range of genres.

YOUTH CAFÉ: The Square Youth Centres has received a £292 donation from the Waitrose ‘Community Matters’ scheme, one of three charitable causes in the green token scheme. The money received will be used to purchase additional equipment at the youth centre. Young people in Hailsham aged 11 to 13 can enjoy a wide range of activities on weekday afternoons throughout the spring months at the Square Youth Café, situated at 1 Market Square. The Hailsham Youth Service team has organised a varied line-up of free and low-cost activities designed to liven up the spring season, take young people on various recreational outings and encourage even more through the doors of the youth café. Activities taking place include table tennis, pool, Xbox One and console games, as well as cooking sessions where young people can learn how to prepare food recipes. Computers and free wi-fi are also available. Afternoon sessions at the Square Youth Café take place during term-time on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 3.15pm to 5pm. The Square Youth Cafe evening sessions are also free to enter, cater for young people aged 13 to 17 and take place Monday to Friday from 6.45pm to 9pm. For further details about the Square Youth Café, contact Andy Joyes on 01323 841702 or email andy.joyes@hailsham-tc.gov.uk.

POST OFFICE: Regarding the re-opening of Hailsham Post Office at a new location at 10 High Street, to include a modern open-plan retail environment with 51 hours of Post Office service a week and a wide range of Post Office® services available including banking services for personal customers and small businesses. Post Office Ltd is planning to re-open Hailsham Post Office at 10 High Street, Hailsham this summer. Plans are being finalised to open the branch in June or July. The previous branch at 21 High Street closed temporarily in December 2018 due to the resignation of the Postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises, which we do not own, for Post Office use.

The new Post Office opening hours would be Monday to Saturday: 9am to 5.30pm, making it convenient for customers to visit. Post Office services would be offered from a low-screened Post Office counter integrated into the retail counter, enabling customers to carry out a wide range of Post Office transactions alongside retail purchases.

The Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the plan. Customer engagement will close on 30 April 2019. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 185907. Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost Your Comments, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55. Currently the nearest Post Offices are Hawkswood Road Post Office, 8 Carew Court, Hawkswood Road, Hailsham, BN27 1UL and Polegate Post Office, Co-op, 7 The Centre, High Street, Polegate, BN26 6AQ.