AUTHOR VISIT: Crime Writer, Robert Crouch, is the guest speaker at the Wealden Writers Group on Friday 5 April at The Gospel Mission Meeting Room in Station Road, Hailsham, from 2pm to 4pm. All are welcome to this free event.

PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY: Gary Carter, CPAGB, who is the chairman of the Seaford Photographic Society, had worked a 12 hour shift before going along to judge round 4 of the Projected Digital Image Competition. He said that his task was made very difficult by the high standard of all the entrants and that Hailsham members should be very proud of the work achieved. These comments were well received. The four going through to the final from the Development Class were: Chris Bartlett – Hijacking D9079, Bryony Bruce – The Wreck of the Amsterdam, Celia Munn- I am not Emused and Christine Puttock – Lighthouse Challenge. Six images went through from the Advanced Class and these were: Roger Joyce – Walkis and Iris, Janice Payne – Ox Eye Daisy and Visitor, Paul Shilliam – Black Faced Impala, Richard Goldsmith – Frozen Sea, Spitsbergen and Jack Tayor – Ready to Wear. Vice Chairman, John Deller thanked Gary for his critique and his difficult task in picking out winners from a large and high quality amount of entries.

CATS QUIZ: Support your local Friends of Cats Protection based in Hailsham. The quiz is on Saturday 30 March at Westham village hall, Peelings Lane, Westham. Doors 7pm for 7.30pm start. Tables for teams of up to 6 at £7 per person includes tea, coffee, cake or scones. BYO drinks and food. There will be a raffle. Reserve your table on 01323 440101 or 441401 or email coordinator@eastbourne.cat.org.uk.

FAMILIES FOR AUTISM: The Hailsham Support Group meets on Monday at Grovelands Primary School from 7 to 8.45pm. The cost is just £1.

ABSTRACT ART WORKSHOP: On Tuesday at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field an introduction is offered between 9.30 and 11.30am. The event is free, but you must book on 07795 231064 or email eturner@fsncharity.co.uk.

LA FORZA DEL DESTINO: This event is coming live on Tuesday from the Royal Opera House at 6.15pm at the Hailsham Pavilion. Tickets are £16, concessions £13. Box office 01323 841414.

TOWN FARM RA: The Residents Association meetings on Tuesday at 7pm at the Town Farm Children’s Centre, Vega Close.

STORYTIME & SONGS: Come along to Hailsham Library on Thursdays between 10.30 and 11am.

THIS ONE’S FOR YOU: This is a live music event with performances by HCC students and is a charity fundraiser for MNDA and CICRA. Starts at 6.30 to 9.15pm at Hailsham Pavilion, George St, BN27 1AE. Tickets can be purchased from the Box office in person, online or by phone on 841414.

ELLA TO ELVIS: Learn Social and Novelty Dances taught by Alan and Val of Eastbourne Swing Jive. Music from the dancing decades by DJ Tom Dean. Tickets £15, concessions £12 from Laughton & Ripe village shops and on the door.

TENNIS FUNDAY: On Sunday 7 April The Quorn Family Funday and Tennis Cup runs from 10am to 12 noon at Hailsham Tennis Club, Western Road. There are Prizes. The cost is £8 a pair. Sign up on 07815 511130 or email vbtenniscoaching@outlook.com.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The Society’s next meeting is on Wednesday at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field, BN27 1BG. The speaker is Lt. Colonel Roderick MacArthur on Bomb disposal WW2 to the present day. The meeting starts at 7.30pm with refreshments from 7pm. All welcome. £2.50p for non-members. Annual membership of the Society is only £14. In March, Historical Society member, Alan Stone, presented a most interesting filmed update of the restoration of the Jill Windmill, at Clayton, carried out by volunteers from 1979 to the present time. Alan, and his wife Nicola, had been personally involved in the work from that time and he was able to give a detailed account due to his intimate knowledge of the works. One of a pair of windmills famously known as Jack and Jill, Jill was a post mill originally built in Dyke Road in 1821 and was moved to Clayton Hill in 1852. Milling ceased in 1906 and despite several attempts to preserve it, deterioration set in until funds and amateur helpers started and became sufficiently available to contemplate a serious restoration project. Interestingly, hand tools were mostly utilised, as in the original construction to preserve as much as possible the historical aspect of this ancient monument. The task involved all skills, woodwork, brickwork (in restoration of the important structural roundhouse), as well as necessary modern facilities (electrical and drainage) being provided. Congratulations must be given to all the volunteers considering the size and weight of many of the structural components of the mill and in the volume of tasks undertaken. Their audience were in admiration of the personal attendance and unselfish efforts in restoring this unique countryside feature for all to visit and enjoy. For further information about the Society, please contact Chairman David Bourne on 01323-440359.