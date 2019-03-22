ANNUAL VILLAGE QUIZ: The Ripe and Chalvington village quiz is tomorrow, Saturday, at Ripe Village Hall at 7.30pm. Come along for a fun evening. Bar and raffle. Tickets £10 including food, available at Ripe village stores.

AUTHOR VISIT: Crime Writer, Robert Crouch, is the guest speaker at the Wealden Writers Group on Friday April 5 at The Gospel Mission Meeting Room in Station Road from 2pm to 4pm. All are welcome to this free event.

FREEDOM COFFEE MORNING: This social group is becoming very popular for meeting people for a coffee and a chat and making new friends. It is held tomorrow, Saturday, at Christchurch, Ropemaker Park, South Road. All welcome. Ring Sheila on 07598 644144 or Trudi 07955 182223 if you need any more information, or just turn up.

COCKNEY SOIREE: Book your place now on what is bound to be a very popular evening with Cockney themed music and covers of London based bands with live band, The Trials, and buffet. Hailsham and District Twinning Association members free, non-members £10 per person. Please bring your own drinks and cockney dress is optional. This is at the Charles Hunt Centre tomorrow, Saturday. You must book as there are limited spaces available, on 01323 846539 or email paulinetownsend@rocketmail.com.

PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY: Kirsty Ralfs, ARPS, who is a KCPA premier judge and professional photographer, had a difficult task in finding the winners of the Print Final held last week. She was delighted with the range of subjects and quality of the photography and was helpful in suggesting ways to improve some images. In the Development class, the results were: 1, Bryony Bruce Calm Before the Storm; 2, Martin Rumary The Executive; 3, Liz Cottingham Just Landed; and Highly Commended went to Celia Munn with Cunjak, The Antiquarian and Liz Cottingham with Time Out in New York. In the Advanced Class; 1, Janet Monk Granny’s Bonnet; 2, Pat Broad Twigs in Ice; 3, Wendy Chrismas Just Good Friends; and two Highly Commended went to Janet Monk Iris Seed Heads and Phil Smith Paddle Boarding. Vice Chairman, John Deller, thanked Kirsty for her appraisal and her refreshing approach.

HALL FOR HIRE: Bookings from residents and local community groups are being taken for the hire of the James West Community Centre, which is located off Brunel Drive in the north of the town. The Centre has a 18m x 11.7m hall, able to accommodate an audience of around 200 seated for public performances, two meeting rooms (10 and 16-person capacity), kitchen, store rooms, toilets, changing rooms and a P.A. system. It can be hired for community events, sports, business meetings, memorial services, youth groups and other social events, as well as private function hire. For further information about the James West Community Centre, or to make a booking, contact Hailsham Town Council on 01323 841702 or by email: enquiries@hailsham-tc.gov.uk.

NEW POST OFFICE: The Town Council is pleased to announce that work on the fitting out of Hailsham’s new Post Office, located at 10 High Street, is due to commence soon. Following the Town Council’s announcement that it has been successful in its bid to acquire the franchise for the town’s Post Office, work on terms of contract and other legal processes are still underway, and the fitting out and subsequent opening of the premises will be carried out soon. There is still a significant amount of work to be undertaken and residents are asked to be patient over the coming weeks as the setting up of a post office facility is not an easy process and takes time. The Town Council will keep the public updated on the forthcoming work on the premises at 10 High Street and provide announcements as and when new developments arise.

CAMPAIGN FOR CHANGE: Tomorrow, Saturday, at the James West Centre, Brunel Drive. People who are concerned about over development, social care, education and transport are invited to this presentation from 3pm to 5pm. For more information visit www.campaign-for-change.co.uk.

DEANLAND BOWLS CLUB: Deanland Wood Homes at Golden Cross are offering you the opportunity to bowl on one of the best greens in the country. Members of other clubs are welcome and they are now recruiting for the 2019 season. Annual club membership is just £10 with membership application forms available from the secretary 01825 872023 or 07962 688879 or pop in to The Inn on the Park on the Deanland site.

U3A OPEN DAY: Come along on Tuesday to the Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane from 2pm and find out all about the University of the Third Age and all the groups it runs. There is everything from dog walking to opera appreciation, discussion group to crafts or games. Membership is only £14 per year with a variety of groups to suit all interests.

COMEDY NIGHT: Brian Damage and Krystal are coming the Inn on the Park, Deanland Wood Park, Golden Cross on Thursday supported by Charmaine Davies, Paul Cox and MC, Jim Grant. The evening starts at 7.30pm and tickets are only £3 from www.oioicomedy.com or www.online ticketseller.com.

GIVE BLOOD: Blood donor sessions are being held at the Civic Community Hall on Friday March 29. There are morning, afternoon and evening sessions available. Book at blood.co.uk via the App nhsgiveblood or call 0300 123 23 23.

CATS QUIZ: Support your local Friends of Cats Protection based in Hailsham. The quiz is on Saturday March 30 at Westham Village Hall, Peelings Lane, Westham. Doors 7pm for 7.30pm start. Tables for teams of up to six at £7 per person includes tea, coffee, cake or scones. Bring your own drinks and food. There will be a raffle. Reserve your table on 01323 440101 or 441401 or email coordinator@eastbourne.cat.org.uk.

MOO MUSIC: Already established in Eastbourne, new music and movement sessions are about to start in Hailsham offering musical fun for your little one. If you are interested please contact Tash on 07936 184814 or visit the webpage at www.moo -music.co.uk/Eastbourne.

RED BOX SCHEME: Papers for St Wilfrid’s was started in 2016 by local waste and recycling company Haulaway Ltd. It is a free kerbside recycling service to the residents of Hailsham and Hellingly whereby they collect all your unwanted paper and cardboard and donate 50 percent of the money made from this to St Wilfrid’s Hospice. After nearly three years they have over 1500 red boxes out and are currently collecting around 5 tonnes of paper and cardboard every week. An impressive £17,407.55 has been donated to the Hospice so far and Haulaway would like to see this reach £20,000 by Easter this year. If you would like to be part of this worthy cause please email info@haulaway.co.uk or phone 01323 441396 to sign up for your red box.

PGL WEEKEND: Young people from Hailsham enjoyed a range of recreational activities at the PGL Centre in Windmill Hill last weekend, an event organised by Hailsham Youth Service as part of the Friday Night Project. Over 20 young people packed in as many activities as they could during their weekend stay at the centre, including zip wire, Giant Swing, Aeroball, fencing and climbing, as well as problem-solving and team-building skills. The next Windmill Hill PGL Activity Weekend is scheduled to take place in the spring of next year. Young people aged between 11 and 17 years are welcome to attend outings organised by the Hailsham Youth Service. For further details, including bookings and programmes, contact Andy Joyes on 01323 841702. Alternatively, visit hailsham youthservice.org for more information.

EASTER TEA QUIZ: The Big Family Easter Tea Quiz is back. This popular annual event in aid of Hailsham FM radio and Environment Hailsham is on Sunday April 14 from 2pm to 5pm at Summerheath Hall. A maximum of eight guests per team. Adults £7, children £4 (under 12s). Ticket includes beautifully presented tea and cake in the interval. Tickets in advance from Richard on 01323 842931 or Hailsham FM Studio at 2 North Street, Hailsham.

POSTER AUCTION: HOPS will be holding the very popular annual Poster Auction at the Pavilion on Saturday April 6 starting at 10am. There are over 150 posters up for grabs, some from films screened in the last year, some that might take you back to childhood. There will be something for everyone, with many items starting from as little as £1. Whatever your taste, whether it be serious dramas, cartoons, sci-fi or superheroes, this is a great opportunity to pick up a memento of a favourite film, or a choice item of cinema memorabilia. Entry is free, there will of course be home-made cakes. It is a fun morning for all the family.