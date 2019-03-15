U3A OPEN DAY: Apologies. I mistakenly put the wrong subscription renewal price last week. It is in fact, still incredibly good value at £14. Come along on Tuesday March 26 to the Civic Community Hall, by Freedom Leisure Centre and find out what you get for your fee. This is an open day for anyone interested in finding out more about U3A and the wide range of interest groups that it runs. It is also when existing members can come along and renew their subscriptions which are only £14 for the whole year. Refreshments will be served from 2pm with access to the hall and tables from 2.30pm.

FLOWER SHOW: Tomorrow, Saturday, at the Hayton Baker Hall, Ripe from 3pm to 4.30pm when the Auction will take place. Programmes are available from Ripe Village Stores. In addition to exhibits of the best spring blooms, there are a variety of categories from all ages, including flower arranging and cookery, three Viennese Whirls. The flower arranging section includes topics Afternoon Tea, Nearly Out and Arrangement with 7 Blooms. Children will be showing A Mosaic and A Painted Stone. Don’t miss your only opportunity on the day to buy your Spud and Bucket for entry in the Novelty Class at the Summer Show on July 20. Come along on the day, and more the exhibits and enjoy a cup of tea and cake, entrance is free.

ANNUAL VILLAGE QUIZ: The date for the Ripe and Chalvington village quiz is Saturday March 23 at the Ripe village hall at 7.30pm. Come along for a fun evening. Bar and raffle. Tickets £10 including food, available at Ripe village stores.

SATURDAY NIGHT AT THE MOVIES: Tomorrow, Saturday, at 7.30pm, HOPS will be hosting an evening of musical entertainment at Grovelands School, Dunbar Drive. Popular local concert band, Harmonie, a blend of woodwind, brass and percussion, will be playing a selection of music from the movies, some of those memorable theme tunes and soundtracks which really bring films to life. Tickets are £7.50 adults, £3.50 students and children, and are available from the Box Office at Hailsham Pavilion, telephone 01323 841414, or from the Pavilion website www.hailshampavilion.co.uk.

PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY: Robin Harmsworth visited Hailsham Photographic Society on February 28 to judge Round 3 of the Projected Digital Image class. Robin started as a provisional judge in 2013 and gained accredited status in 2016. He has travelled to five different counties to appraise work at many camera clubs and loves the diverse work he sees. The results of the competition were: Sussex Shield Round 3. There were four entries and Robin held back six. He chose three to go through to the final: Dappled Blossom by Bryony Bruce; Spinning Wheel by Chris Bartlett; and Trees by Peter Parks. There were 34 entries for the Albert Hillman Cup Round 3. Robin had a very difficult time choosing six to go through as the standard was so high. He initially held back 12 and then chose the six to go forward to the final. These were: Choppy Waters by Janice Payne; On the Way Up by Colin Chrismas; Beach Volleyball by Alan Bousfield; Texture by Fiona Flower; Royal Academy Summer Show by Jack Taylor; and Inquisitive Stare by Paul Shilliam. Roy Broad thanked Robin for not just his positive and helpful comments on technique but also the subject content.

VOLUNTEER HUB: Have you got time on your hands? Do you want to enhance your CV or contribute your time to a community cause without necessarily joining or committing to any one organisation? Long term roles as well as occasional help are often needed by our local charities, groups and other organisations. It could be making tea, folding raffle tickets, befriending someone or driving a Cuckmere Bus and so much more. Hailsham Volunteers Hub is where you can go to find out how you can help your community by registering your willingness and availability as well as for organisations to register the help they need. You can offer your existing skills or learn new ones, meet new people, get a great deal of satisfaction and so much more. Drop in to the Hailsham Volunteer Hub based at the Hailsham Foodbank office, Sheriff Place, Market Square, Hailsham on Tuesdays between 10am and noon or Thursdays 1pm to 3pm. If you can’t make it along at those times, then ring anytime on 01323 398358 or email volunteerhub@hailsham.foodbank.org.uk. Come along and find out what volunteering opportunities are available locally.

NEARLY NEW SALE: On Sunday there is a baby and children’s nearly new sale at Boship Lions Hotel at Lower Dicker from 11.30am. Free entry.

ROBIN POST SINGERS: This Sunday, as part of the Sunday at Three, free events for everyone and celebrating 150 years since the opening of the Hailsham Methodist Church, Barbara Newell and her singing group, the Robin Post Singers will be performing songs from many periods, old to new, and many genres, humorous to sacred at the Church (opposite the Grenadier). Free refreshments. Local charities will benefit from any donations received.

SIX BELLS FOLK AND BLUES: There is a Singers Night on Tuesday hosted by Manus McDaid from 8pm to 10pm at The Six Bells, The Street, Chiddingly. All welcome.

SCAMS AND FRAUD: There is a free talk at the Charles Hunt Centre on Wednesday by PCSO Sue at 10am. All welcome.

OLD TIME DANCE: The Club meets on Wednesday at Summerheath Hall, Summerheath Road from 7.15pm to 10pm. The cost is £3.All welcome. Enquiries 01323 500180.

CAMPAIGN FOR CHANGE: There is a presentation on Saturday March 23 at the James West Centre, Brunel Drive. It is for people who are concerned about over development, social care, education and transport. Organiser and former County Councillor, Laurence Keeley’s presentation says: We have an opportunity to change things in May this year’ for example, take away the right of appeal from developers, cap the cost for development land, build communities not just estates, include a drop in centre in all large developments, create open space and self-sufficient food growing areas to feed residents, to have a healthier lifestyle. build a care complex for older people are all topics to be covered in this presentation from 3pm to 5pm. For more information visit www.campaign-for-change.co.uk affordable housing, care and village life.

VOLUNTARY TRUSTEE: Friends of Hailsham FM are looking for a Voluntary Trustee. 95.9 Hailsham FM is a community radio station founded in 2012, broadcasting to Hailsham and the surrounding area. This community project is managed solely by local volunteers and members. The Station was granted its OFCOM FM licence early in 2018 and now broadcasts 24 hours a day, featuring a diverse range of programming including music, specialist programmes, community interest interviews, local information and news. It is now looking for Trustees to help grow and support this exciting new community project. We are seeking to recruit voluntary Trustees to our board and are particularly keen to recruit members of the local community, who would be expected to play a role in the governance of the newly formed Charity Friends of Hailsham FM and to attend our quarterly meetings. Statutory duties of a Trustee would be to: Ensure the organisation complies with its governing document and mission statement, Ensure that the organisation pursue the objectives defined in the governing document, to contribute actively to the board of trustee role giving firm and strategic direction to the organisation, Help set policy, define goals, set targets and evaluate performance against these targets, To safeguard the good name of the Friends of Hailsham FM, ensure the effective and efficient administration of the organisation, ensure the financial stability of the organisation, protect and manage funds raised by Friends of Hailsham FM, ensure compliance to ensure funds raised will be invested correctly through a set bidding process to support the growth of the station, operated by the non-profit Hailsham FM Ltd. The are also looking to recruit three Trustee board members. Ideal candidates would have a background in either business, finance, law, or have had some involvement in charity or community projects. A mix of skills or a specialism in one of the areas would be desirable. If this sounds like something you would be interested in, and would like to be involved in this exciting new project please contact: Wayne Spicer: info@hailshamfm.uk for more information and an application pack. The application deadline is 26 April 2019. Interviews will be scheduled week commencing May 6.

HAILSHAM LIONS: Hailsham Lions are roaring into 2019. So far this year they have delivered sacks of toys and children’s clothes to local charities like Kids Count and local Demelza and Heart Foundation shops thanks to generous donations from the public, and with ongoing donations like this will continue to do so during the year. Also, President Geraldine Gurr presented Liz Hobden, fundraiser for Hailsham’s Swimming Club, with £420 towards the purchase of back stroke blocks which will help young swimmers to improve their skills. On Sunday July 7, the Lions will again be hosting their much-loved annual Family Fun Day in conjunction with Hailsham Active. Maria Williams’ popular Fun Dog Show will also be included this year. All potential stall holders should contact the Lions on info@hailshamlions.co.uk or phone 0845 833982 (local rate). In the immediate future, the Lions will be holding their Easter tombola at Langney Shopping Centre on 30 March, catering for visitors at the Arlington Bluebell Walk at Bates Green Farm on April 11 and 12, before bringing the Easter tombola into Hailsham on 20 April. And there’s still more to come.

GIFT RETAILER FINALIST: It is official, Maybugs in Vicarage Field is one of the best gift retailers in the UK and has been selected as a finalist in The Greats Gift Retailer Awards 2019. The Greats Awards, now in their 17th year, were launched by Progressive Gifts and Home magazine to recognise and reward the UK’s very best gift retailers across the retail spectrum. All retail finalists were decided as a result of an industry-wide poll of gift suppliers, reps and agents and validation by a panel of experts. Maybugs has been chosen as one of the 6 finalists in the Best Newcomer category. It is owned and run by John and Greg and opened in October 2018. John said: ‘It’s a huge honour to even be selected as a finalist in this, the ‘Oscars’ of our industry. We’ve been delighted by the response of customers since we opened our doors and to receive this kind of recognition on a national scale is amazing. Win or Lose we are here for long term and continue to bring beautiful things to the fabulous people of Hailsham every day’.

FLOWER CLUB: A competition for club members took place in February titled The Only Way is Up. Beginners: 1, Rose Smith; 2, Lizzie Williams; 3, Jane Ivemy. Intermediate: 1, Diana Carter; 2, Margaret Lainchbury; 3, Sadie Taylor. Advanced: 1, Elaine Chapman; 2, Mary Gibson; 3, Jackie Harns, Highly Commended Jane Williams. Senior Advanced: 1, Marie Haward; 2, Marian Williams; 3, Chris Campell-Dykes. Elite: 1, Lynn Purdy; 2, Evelyn Evenden; 3, Doris Holt. Riglesford Cup for best use of colour Marie Haward. Members Choice Cup Lynn Purdy. Well done to all that took part.