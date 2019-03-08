FARMERS MARKET: Hailsham Farmers Market takes place tomorrow, Saturday, at the Cattle Market Site, Market Street from 9am to 12.30pm. Please support your local farmers, producers and craftspeople at Hailsham Farmers’ Market. There will be regular produce of fresh meat, sausages, home-made meat pies and eggs from Renhurst Farm, as well as honey, seasonal fruit and vegetables from local farmers. As the planting season begins Wallace Plants will have a selection of plants particularly suitable for planting at this time of year. Jilly’s Cards has individually-designed greetings cards for every occasion, don’t forget Mothers Day on March 31. This market will run, whatever the weather. As always, there is plenty of free parking on site, pick your goods from the range at our stalls, and pack your shopping straight into your car, at Market Street. We are always looking for new stall holders. For traders information about taking a pitch please call 01892 852168 or email info@hailshamfarmersmarket.co.uk.

KNIT AND NATTER: Have you got a half finished knitting or crocheting project, or maybe you want to start a new one or help others complete theirs? Come along to the Charles Hunt Centre tomorrow, between 10am and 2pm for a cuppa and a chat. All welcome.

LADIES WHO LATTE: This is a women’s business networking group. If you work from home, are self employed full or part time then come along, make new contacts and new friends at the Boship Lions Hotel, Hellingly on Tuesday from 10am to noon. Bring £3, includes tea or coffee.

HUB LUNCH: The Hub Lunch for older people is on Wednesday at The Ropemaker Centre, Ropemaker Park, South Road, at 11am. There will be coffee followed by a presentation on The Life of Elsie Bowerman, a Titanic survivor, by Judith Kinnison-Bourke, and then lunch. The cost is £4. Please book in advance on 01323 442485.

COUNTRY MUSIC: Tomorrow, Saturday, evening you can enjoy Country Music with Maxine at the Inn with food being served between 6pm and 8.30pm before the show starts. Booking for food is advisable on 01825 872406. The Inn on the Park is a modern country pub with a warm and friendly atmosphere and a large car park. On 16th John Standen with Aloud Out 60s 70s Country and Rock and Roll. The Inn on the Park at Deanland Wood Park at Golden Cross is open to the public. All welcome.

U3A OPEN DAY: On Tuesday March 26 at the Civic Community Hall, by Freedom Leisure Centre, there is an open day for anyone interested in finding out more about U3A and the wide range of interest groups that it runs. It is also when existing members can come along and renew their subscriptions which are only £12 for the whole year. Refreshments will be served from 2pm with access to the hall and tables from 2.30pm.

BONFIRE BINGO: The next bingo session for the Hailsham Bonfire Society is on Friday March 15 at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field. Doors open 7pm for eyes down at 7.30pm. Refreshments and raffle, with some great prizes, in the interval.

ELLA TO ELVIS: Social and novelty dances will be demonstrated and taught to you by Alan and Val of Eastbourne Swing Jive on Saturday April 6 from 7pm to 10pm at Laughton Village Hall. The event is in support of a cloakroom and kitchenette for All Saints Parish Church, Laughton. There will be recorded music of a good vintage from the dancing decades brought to you by DJ Tom Dean. Tickets available from Laughton and Ripe Village stores priced £15 (concessions £12). Tickets will also be available on the door, subject to availability.

FLOWER SHOW: The Ripe and Chalvington Flower Show is on Saturday March 16 at the Hayton Baker Hall, Ripe from 3pm to 4.30pm when the auction will take place. If you wish to enter an exhibit, entries close noon Wednesday March 13 (late entries to noon Friday March 15, double fee). Entry is 10p per class. Children free. Contact the secretary 01825 872587 for details. There will be refreshments, side shows, potato and bucket on sale.

ANNUAL VILLAGE QUIZ: This is at Ripe and Chalvington village hall at 7.30pm. Come along for a fun evening. Bar and raffle. Tickets £10 including food, available at Ripe village stores.

MOVIE NIGHT CONCERT: Harmonie Concert Band will be performing at Grovelands School, Dunbar Drive at 7.30pm on Saturday March 16 their programme, Saturday Night at the Movies. Tickets are £7.50 adults, £3.50 students and children, from Hailsham Pavilion box office in person or online at www.hailsham pavilion.co.uk. All proceeds to Hailsham Old Pavilion Society.

MAMMA MIA SINGALONG: Hailsham Old Pavilion Society has a fundraising event tomorrow, Saturday, at Hailsham Pavilion when you can sing along to all your favourite tunes from Mamma Mia – Here We Go Again. Tickets are £7.50 adults, £6 concessions from the Box Office, 841414 or online at www.hailshampavilion.co.uk.

SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Hailsham Footpath 30b, Bridge replaced (B2557) TQ 608/117. An 8 metre bridge has recently been replaced by the maintenance rangers on Hailsham Footpath 30b.

PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY: Steve Lawrenson ARPS APAGB visited Hailsham Photographic Society on Thursday to judge the fourth round Print Competition. Steve who was awarded an APAGB for his services to photography is a member of Reigate Photographic Society. There were 12 prints in the Development Class. Steve held back five prints and chose the following to go through to the final: Shades of Charcoal by Liz Cottingham; Time out in New York by Liz Cottingham; and Who Me? by Martin Rumary. In the Founders class there were 38 prints. The standard was so high and Steve held back 18 prints. He finally chose the six to go through which were: Old and Creaky by Gerald Hartley; The Village Chief by Peggy McKenzie; Paddle Boarding by Phil Smith; Towner Window by Jack Taylor; Veteran Soldier by Jack Taylor; and Dark De La Warr by Mandy Willard. In his thanks Colin said that many judges visited the club each with their own unique styles. Steve had shown an appreciation of each image with an understanding of what the photographer was trying to say, and with his positive and humorous comments it had been a great evening.