COLOUR SHOW: Today, Friday, evening and tomorrow, Saturday, Hailsham photographic Society present an Audio Visual event at the Civic Community Hall, Hailsham. I have been to a few of these now and they are absolutely fabulous. I cannot recommend enough that you go along. Audio visual productions make up the Colour Show. Members produce digital photography sequences and back them with appropriate music, sound effects and narration. The subjects offer considerable variety; holiday to humour and documentary to dramatic landscapes. Members who don’t produce their own audio-visual sequences are encouraged to submit photographs that are mixed into miscellanies that add to the variety. Hailsham Community Centre will seat up to two hundred and has good sound reproduction to enhance the viewing using state of the art projection equipment. The show will last a little over two hours with a break for refreshments, and opportunities to meet the charity representatives, view a print exhibition and converse with other members of the audience. Hailsham Photographic Society has produced the Annual Colour Show for more than fifty years as one of two annual events that invite the local community to experience members photography. Proceeds from the show support a local charity and society events. A measure of the success of the show is in the number of people returning each year. There is a show this evening at 7.30pm and two tomorrow at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets are £6 and can be bought in advance from the Camera Centre in Hailsham High Street, by telephone on 01424 225684 or on the HPS website at www.hailsham photographicsociety.co.uk. You can take a chance that there may still be some available on the door, but they do sell out fast. This year the event is fundraising for Cuckmere Community Buses which we all enjoy but which is run by volunteers.

FITNESS FESTIVAL: This event, organised by Freedom Leisure Hailsham is for charity and takes place tomorrow, Saturday between 9am and 1pm. There are 12 classes to choose from on the day for a minimum donation of £3 including Pump, Zumba, MyRide. Book ahead or just turn up.

DEANLAND EVENTS: The Inn on the Park at Deanland Wood Park at Golden Cross is open to the public. Throughout March there are events every Saturday and many other activities throughout the week. This Saturday evening the River Boys will rock and roll at the Inn with food being served between 6pm and 8.30pm before the show starts. Booking for food is advisable on 01825 872406. The Inn on the Park is a modern country pub with a warm and friendly atmosphere and a large car park. On Saturday March 9 you can enjoy Country Music with Maxine and on March 16 John Standen with Aloud Out 60s 70s Country and Rock and Roll. All welcome.

HCC IN CONCERT: As part of the 150th Anniversary celebrations of the opening of Hailsham Methodist Church, Hailsham Community College will be in concert at the Methodist Hall from 3pm on Sunday. This is a free event and part of the Sunday at 3 events programme.

FAMILIES FOR AUTISM: This support group meets on Monday evening from 7pm to 8.45pm at Grovelands Primary School. The cost is just £1. All welcome.

BOB HAMMOND: Bob is the guest singer and entertainer at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field on Monday afternoon from 2pm to 4pm. All welcome.

FLEXERCISE: Come along for some gentle exercise on Monday from 6.30pm to 7.30pm at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field. The group meets every Monday and is part dance, part exercise. Enquiries to Margaret on 07592 026814 or visit www.fl-exercise.com.

FOLK AND BLUES: The Six Bells Folk and Blues Club meets at the Six Bells, The Street, Chiddingly on Tuesday from 8pm to 10.30pm. The host is Clive Woodman. All welcome.

HAILSHAM LIONS: So much more than your favourite candyfloss stall. Come and find out more about joining this local community social and fundraising club on the first Tuesday of every month at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field. Starts 7.30pm. For enquiries call (local rate) 0845 8339828.

OLD TIME DANCE: The Eastbourne and District Old Time Dance Club meets on Wednesday at Summerheath Hall, Summerheath Road from 7.15pm to 10pm. This is a members evening. The cost is just £3. Enquiries to 500180.

CATS QUIZ: Support our local Friends of Cats Protection re-homing centre based at 63 Marshfoot Lane, Hailsham. The Quiz is on March 30 at Westham Village Hall, Peelings Lane, Westham at 7pm for 7.30pm. £7pp includes tea/coffee, scones and cakes. Book you table of up to six on 01323 440101 or 441401.

COCKNEY SOIREE: Book your ticket now for a great evening with the Hailsham Twinning Association on Saturday March 23 at the Charles Hunt Centre from 7.30pm. Live band, The Trials, who will be playing cockney themed music and covers of London based bands, plus buffet. Bring your own drinks. Cockney dress optional. All welcome. Non-members £10. Book on 01323 846539 or email paulinetownsend@rocketmail.com.

PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY: Due to illness David Eastley from Burgess Hill kindly stepped in at the last moment to judge the club’s Themed Panel competition (Strong Trophy). This is an entry of six prints which are displayed and judged as a coherent panel. Any member can enter one panel. There were 22 entries (132 prints) with a huge diversity of subjects and exceptional prints. Results were: Highly commended Blaze of Colour by Wendy Christmas; Six Blooms by Janet Monk; Me and My Shadow - Vietnam by Alison Morris; Aideburgh Abstractions of Blue Sky on the Shell by Janice Payne. 3, Pat Broad with Rock Colours; 2, a collection of images taken on a wet morning at Hampton Court by Alan Clark; and 1, Symphony in Muted Tones by Ant Sherwin. David had a very difficult job as the panels were all of a very high quality but with his great communication skills, positive comments and humour, members not only thoroughly enjoyed the evening but learnt about panel construction from David. Mention should also go to Liz and Roger Scott who worked so hard to make the evening run smoothly. Please see previous item about the Hailsham Photographic Club Annual Colour Show.

JUST ONE MORE: The Charity Fundraising Event held on February 16 was a wonderful day of fun, laughter and friendship to celebrate the life of club member and dear friend, Graham Hooker, who died last June. The President and Chairman of The Hailsham Club kindly offered the use of the Club facilities, including staff, in order for organisers, family, friends and club members to raise as much money as possible for two very worthy charities The British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research, both of which were special to Graham. Highlights of the day were: A Yard of Ale, Play Your Cards Right, Sponsored Beard, Chest Wax and Head Shave, Fastest Mile on an Exercise Bike, Stand Up Bingo and a Grand Raffle, culminating with an excellent Drag Artist Miss Kitty Monroe. Thanks go to the following local businesses, whose unstinting generosity in donating raffle prizes made this such a successful fundraiser: Callenders, Elderflower, Kube, Maybugs, Paydens, Hailsham Cellars, HOPS, MFC, Bucklers, NV Hair Salon, ESK Car Wash, Jollyes, Knockhatch, Corals, Freedom Leisure, The Royal, J H Payne, Buffed and Polished, Ribs and Co, K D Meats, Bay Tree Farm Shop, Hair and Beauty Polegate, TPS Plumbing. Also, the fantastic efforts of Antony Cannon (head shave) and Julie Washer (sponsored silence on two of her shifts). They both raised a huge amount of money around £5000. Money is still coming in and being counted. Once all the money has been received, Graham’s wife Julie, will be presenting the cheques to each charity.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The society’s next meeting will be held on Wednesday at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field at 7pm for 7.30pm. All welcome. Visitors £2.50. Member Alan Stone, known by some as an intrepid car builder, and well-informed stargazer, will give a presentation on Restoration of the Jill Windmill, Clayton, from 1979.

Kevin Gordon was the speaker at the February meeting. He fascinated members with information and historical facts, too vast to fully list about The Armistice and Beyond. The Great War (1914-18) or WWI, was an event of the most unimaginable terror for those in the thick of the many overseas battles, and unbelievable heartache for those waiting here at home. Recorded estimates of loss of life worldwide, vary considerably from 17 to 20 million, with, in addition, an equivalent number of wounded, ranking this among the deadliest conflicts in human history. Kevin details the outcomes which followed the signing of the Armistice. There were many, including: celebrations, religious and otherwise, political scepticism and protest marches, the formation of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, erection of remembrance memorials in almost every city, town and village and the formation of Old Comrades Social Clubs, which later (1921) amalgamated to become the now well respected Royal British Legion. Annual membership of the Society is only £14pa. Enquiries 01323 440359.

ROTARY CLUB: A cheque for £2000 was presented to Michael Pennell of the Parkinsons Society recently. The money was raised through the Charity Golf Day that was held in September. President Mick Tester presented the cheque.

PARKINSON’S SOCIETY: Another fundraiser for the Parkinson’s Society, Hailsham branch took place in Horam recently. The reason for the fundraising was because the organiser was diagnosed with Parkinson’s nine years ago and Sharon Andrews, President this year for Horam WI wanted to offer some support as her husband had also been recently diagnosed. The Parkinson’s UK had always been extremely supportive and helpful. Although not an official WI afternoon tea event there was much support and attendance by the WI members, who baked the most amazing display of cakes. Combined with fundraising through the Just Giving website, John volunteered to have his head shaved and raised a further fantastic £460 together with £512 from people who supported the event with donations for the raffle.