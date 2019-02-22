STREET MARKET: Every Saturday from 8.30am to 3pm Vicarage Field in Hailsham town centre is filled with stalls and the hustle and bustle of shoppers buying locally sourced food, crafts, unique gifts, accessories and much more.

NEARLY NEW SALE: Come along to the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field BN27 1BG tomorrow from 9.30am for a rummage and pick up some bargains. Refreshments provided.

FREEDOM COFFEE MORNING: Come along and make new friends at Christchurch, Ropemakers, South Road BN27 3GY. All welcome. Ring Sheila on 07598 644144 or Trudi on 07955 182223 if you would like more information or just turn up. As well as monthly coffee mornings, Freedom social group enjoy local outings.

QUIZ NIGHT: Hailsham Old Pavilion Society (HOPS) have a quiz night to support their charity, which raises funds to support our local cinema, live arts and entertainment theatre which is mainly run by volunteers. The Quiz is on Saturday 23 February from 7.15 and invites teams of up to 6 along to enjoy a fun evening. The cost per person is £7.50 which includes buffet platter, BYO drinks. To book call Paula on 01323 841373.

NETWORKING BREAKFAST: Business professionals are invited to mingle and share news over breakfast with other local businesses from 7.30am on Tuesday at Bucklers Café, St Mary’s Walk, Hailsham. You can book you place at www.eventbite.co.uk. The cost is £10.

CORRIE ACTOR TALK: From Coronation Street to Home Fires. There is a talk by Actor Jim Whelan to the U3A meeting, on Tuesday at the Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane, BN27 2AX. Doors open 2pm for refreshments and 2.30pm start. Visitors welcome £2.

PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY: Chris Palmer FRPS, EFIAP, DPAGB, APAGB, a busy judge and popular lecturer, visited Hailsham Photographic Society and members knew from the letters after his name that he is a most accomplished photographer and were certainly not disappointed with an evening of amazing photography, description and jokes. His lecture was titled A Personal Response. Chris explained that we all see the world in different ways and each photo was your own interpretation. During the first half Chris showed photos taken in Iceland, Yellowstone USA, Abstracts of graffiti along a canal, Dungeness and Tuscany. After the break he showed photos taken over 8 or 9 years in very cold temperatures which were abstracts of iced puddles, shapes and forms, often macro pictures. He also showed and explained his Fellowship panel which consists of 20 pictures. The theme of this amazing panel was San Michele, a Venice cemetery. The island of Isola San Michele was selected to be an island for the dead as Napoleon decreed that burials within the city of Venice were unsanitary. This panel portrayed some of the Italianate sculptural beauty, sadness and grief, atmosphere and mood. Colin Monk when thanking Chris said that members shared the joy, feeling and emotion of looking into a picture.

PARKINSONS SOCIETY: The Society recently had a stall at Horam WI event, which purpose was to make people aware of the condition and how it affects people’s lives. The Society was very pleased to accept a cheque for the Hailsham branch of £512 which will do much to help the society continue to provide its service to local residents.