FARMERS MARKET: Hailsham Farmers Market takes place on Saturday 9 February at the Cattle Market Site, Market Street from 9 am – 12.30 pm. Renhurst Farmer will be there with fresh meat from their own cattle, along with home made sausages and meat pies. Also, there will be local eggs, seasonal fruit and vegetables, honey and plants direct from the local growers and producers. As always, there is plenty of free parking on site, pick your goods from the range at our stalls, and pack your shopping straight into your car. Support your local farmers, producers and craftspeople at Hailsham Farmers’ Market, Market Street, Hailsham BN27 2AG. Traders: For information on taking a pitch please call 01892 852168 or email info@hailshamfarmersmarket.co.uk.

KNIT & NATTER: At the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field BN27 1BG from 10am to 2pm. Bring along your knitting or crocheting work in progress or help with their charity knits. Light snacks, all welcome.

STREET MARKET: The familiar traders of Hailsham Street Market will be there this Saturday from 8.30am through to 3pm in Vicarage Field. Find locally sourced food, crafts, unique gifts, accessories and much more.

WATERCOLOUR CLASSES: Join Josie Tipler at Gallery North, 70 High Street, Hailsham on most Monday mornings. To book call 01323 705153 or email info@josietipler.co.uk.

LADIES WHO LATTE: This is a networking group for business women on Tuesday from 10am to 12 noon at the Boship Lions Hotel, Hellingly. The cost is £3. Includes coffee or tea.

PLANTING FOR SPRING: On Tuesday there is a free workshop at .15pm at Prospect House, George Street. You can make planters out of a wellie boot, a windowsill herb box, bird feeder or many other things. Book at www.eventbrite.co.uk or pop in.

HUB LUNCH: On Wednesday at The Ropemaker Centre, Ropemaker Park, South Road, Hailsham from 11am there will be coffee, followed by a presentation from Hailsham Old Pavilion Society (HOPS) which will include the history of the cinema and a movie themed quiz. This is to be followed by lunch. Cost is £4. Please book in advance on 01323 442485.

JEWELLERY & WATCH VALUATIONS: A special event has been set aside at Hailsham Jewellers, 36 High Street, Hailsham. Book a one to one consultation with their specialist valuer on (1323) 841898 or visit www.gvg.org.uk.

BONFIRE SOCIETY BINGO: After the success of last month’s event they will be doing it all over again on Friday 15 February, with prizes, raffle and refreshments. Doors open 7pm for eyes down at 7.30pm. All welcome.