CHARLES HUNT CENTRE: Today, Friday, singer and entertainer, Dave Collins, will be at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field 2pm to 4pm. All welcome. On Friday February 8 there will be a Great Singalong. Join in the fun from 1.30pm. Hosted by DSES. On Saturday February 9 come along to a Knit and Natter session from 10am to 2pm. Bring along your knitting or crocheting work in progress or help with their charity knits. Light snacks, all welcome.

BINGO: Today, Friday, from 7pm at the Charles Hunt Centre, come along for a bingo session.

CHIDDINGLY MARKET: This is tomorrow, Saturday, between 10am and noon at Chiddingly village hall (by the church). There will be pies, cakes, meat, preserves, plants, jewellery, woodwork, greetings cards, knits, refreshments and lots more.

FAMILIES FOR AUTISM: This Hailsham Support Group meets on Monday at Grovelands Primary School from 7pm to 8.45pm. The cost is just £1. All welcome.

SINGERS NIGHT: The Six Bells Folk and Blues Club meets on Tuesday and will be hosted by Ella Moonbridge, from 8pm to 10.30pm at The Six Bells public house, The Street, Chiddingly. All welcome.

OLD TIME DANCING: The Eastbourne and District Old time Dance Club meets on Wednesday at Summerheath Hall, Summerheath Road from 7.15pm to 10pm. You do not need a partner to come along. Cost is £3. All welcome. Enquiries welcome on 01323 500180.

WE WILL ROCK YOU: This year the very popular Hailsham Community College productions team, bring you We Will Rock You. In a year when the rock group Queen are remembered on the big screen, this stage production which has been open in the West End for several years is brought to the people of Hailsham by the many talented students. This lively musical is built around the music of Rock band Queen and features a whole host of iconic songs including Under Pressure, Radio Ga Ga, Killer Queen and of course Bohemian Rhapsody and will be enjoyed by everybody. With a seven-piece live band, professional sound, lighting and moving projections, this production will be enjoyed by everybody. Performances take place in the HCC Main Hall at 7pm nightly from Wednesday February 6 to Saturday (extra performance at 2.30pm). Tickets £8 (children/concessions £4) are still available via the college Finance Department 01323 444510, or via the Hailsham Pavilion Box Office 01323 841414, including online at hailshampavilion.co.uk. Shows are expected to sell out, so purchase tickets early. Remaining tickets if any, will be on sale on the door on the night.

ARMISTICE AND BEYOND: The Historical Society will be welcoming Kevin Gordon on Wednesday to talk to members and visitors (£2) for this most interesting talk from 7.30pm at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field.

PUZZLING FUNDRAISER: Pat will be selling jigsaw puzzles from 9.30am to 11.30am on Thursday at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field. This event is in aid of the Royal Marsden and Charles Hunt Centre.

FARMERS MARKET: Hailsham Farmers Market takes place on Saturday February 9 at the Cattle Market Site, Market Street from 9am to 12.30pm. Renhurst Farmer will be there with fresh meat from their own cattle, along with home made sausages and meat pies. Also, there will be local eggs, seasonal fruit and vegetables, honey and plants direct from the local growers and producers. As always, there is plenty of free parking on site, pick your goods from the range at our stalls, and pack your shopping straight into your car. Support your local farmers, producers and craftspeople at Hailsham Farmers’ Market. Traders: For information on taking a pitch please call 01892 852168 or email info@hailshamfarmersmarket.co.uk.

WHAT CAN I JOIN?: Thanks to everyone who came along. Over 400 people visited the event this year and thanks for all the donations of prizes for our questionnaire prize draw. Thanks to Friends of Demelza Hospice Care for Children, for running the refreshments, the only fundraiser at the event. They raised over £168. Thanks to all the choirs that came and brought a lovely atmosphere Easy Sing Linda Grace, Hailsham Voices, Community Pop Choir, Hellingly Church Gospel Choir (Peter Willson) and Hailsham Choral Society. Finally, thanks to all the exhibitors for bringing your diverse interest groups to the attention of Hailsham community and of course to all those people who helped behind the scenes. If you belong to a group that wasn’t represented on the day, get in touch and register with Christian at Hailsham Town Council and ask to be put on the Community Groups Forum members list or visit the Facebook pages Community Groups Forum (Hailsham Forward) or What can I Join in Hailsham.

PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY: Hailsham Photographic Society always looks forward to a visit from Gavin Hoey and this week was no exception with the hall full of members. Gavin is a professional photographer and photographic educator who is not frightened of trying live experiments in front of an audience. With a striped patterned back drop and a glass of water he showed the members how light changed direction and produced opposing lines through the glass by taking a photograph which was projected for the members to see. Gavin then showed his favourite Photoshop editing techniques to get the best out of the shot taken. There was some technical information for the less advanced workers and he focused on the lighting equipment he uses and demonstrated how the light coming from various directions changed the overall appearance of the images. After the tea break the members were treated to a portrait session and chairman, Colin Monk ‘volunteered’ to have his photograph taken. Much to the members’ amusement Colin was dressed up as a mad scientist and in the final edited photograph he looked just the part. Colin thanked Gavin for his energetic and most entertaining evening, the members responded with an enthusiastic round of applause.

YOUTH CLUB: A new youth club aimed at providing 11 to 16-year olds in Hailsham with organised activities at the James West Community Centre on Monday evenings has received a generous funding boost from Hailsham Active. The Monday Club, which was launched by Hailsham Youth Service last autumn providing activities such as five-a-side football, table tennis and badminton, has received £650 in vouchers from Hailsham Active, which will go towards the purchase of additional sports equipment for use at Monday Club sessions.

STAKEHOLDERS MEETING: Local businesses, community groups and other key members came together for Hailsham Forward’s latest stakeholder group meeting, which was held at Diplocks Hall on January 25. This year’s town community events and support for local industrial parks were just a few of the items discussed by the Town Team, which aims to bring together key local stakeholders including Hailsham Town Council to review the best ways to revitalise the town centre and surrounding urban environment. At the meeting, members were updated on suggestions for infrastructure improvements in the town, the continued success of the Hailsham Community Forum, and the reduction in empty shops in the town centre which has resulted in several new independent businesses opening in recent months. Also discussed was the recent expansion of the Town & Shopping Guide directory’s content with new businesses added, the continued popularity of the Hailsham Loyalty (Card) Scheme and upcoming Hailsham Forward projects, including the creation of a virtual shop front for Hailsham, which will provide a new shop local initiative for local businesses, supporting them in the town centre.

POST OFFICE: The Town Council is pleased to announce that it has been successful in its bid to win the franchise for Hailsham’s Post Office. Work on the agreement of the lease for new post office premises, terms of contract and other legal processes will be carried out in the coming weeks, before the fitting out of the new post office and eventual opening in the Spring. In setting its budget last year, the Town Council agreed to take over the Post Office if other franchise applications were unsuccessful, in order to protect the service and the staff. The current plan and the basis of the Town Council’s application to the post office, is for the new service to run out of No 10 High Street.

STREET MARKET: The familiar traders of Hailsham Street Market will be there tomorrow, Saturday, from 8.30am through to 3pm in Vicarage Field. Find locally sourced food, crafts, unique gifts, accessories and much more.