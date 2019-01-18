RED RIDING HOOD: The Hailsham Pantomime runs daily from January 23 to 27. Little Red Riding Hood is packed full of howling laughs for all the family. There may still be some tickets left, don’t miss out. Book at Hailsham Pavilion, by phone 01323 841414 or online at www.hailshampavilion.co.uk.

WHAT CAN I JOIN?: This event is on Saturday January 26 from 10am to 2pm in Hailsham Parish Church and lounge in the centre of town. Update: The programme for the event is 10.15am Hailsham Flower Club will be demonstrating what you can achieve, if you join them. At 10.45 St John Ambulance Hailsham branch will be hoping you can learn how to save a life through their demonstration. At 11.15am Linda Grace and the EasySing group will be singing for your enjoyment and to show what you can achieve with individual singing lessons or as a group. At 11.45am Hailsham Voices Choir will be showing you the fun that can be had as part of Abbie Marsden’s pop choir. This is followed by Hellingly Gospel Choir at 12.15pm under the guidance of Peter Willson and the largest choir belonging to Hailsham Choral will be bringing you their voices from 12.45pm. These are short 10 to 15 minute bursts of just some of the many singing for pleasure groups in the town. Take your pick. There will be many local clubs, and groups and things to join showing what they have to offer with tables and demonstrations or just flyers. Come along and have a look, ask questions and join something, whether it’s a club or a volunteering opportunity. Tell friends and family to come along and find out what groups there are to join in Hailsham. This is an awareness raising event. There will be no money to spend except maybe a cup of tea and cake from the Demelza kitchen. There is a free prize draw and refreshments. Joining something is a great way of putting an end to feelings of isolation and loneliness.

PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY: Judith Stewart a Professional Photographer from Uckfield judged Print Round Three at Hailsham Photographic Society this week. In the Development Class there were 11 entries. The three to go through to the final at the end of the year were: Flower Study in the style of Robert Mapplethorpe by Liz Cottingham; B for Bentley by Elaine Rumary; and All on my Ownsome by Graham Wilkinson. There were 44 prints in the Advanced class with seven prints to go forward. These were: Grasses Iceland by Pat Broad; Cherry Blossom by Colin Chrismas; A Quiet Reflection by Peggy McKenzie; Fly Past at Dovercourt by Janice Payne; Early Morning, Eilean Donan Castle by Louise Pemberton; Hunting Cheetahs by Paul Shilliam; and Family Stroll by Jack Taylor. Colin Monk thanked Judith for being such an excellent judge with her helpful and positive comments.

STREET MARKET: The familiar traders of Hailsham Street Market will be there tomorrow, Saturday, from 8.30am through to 3pm in Vicarage Field. Find locally sourced food, crafts, unique gifts, accessories and much more.

WEALDEN BRASS CONCERT: On Sunday there is a free concert to celebrate 150 years of Methodism in Hailsham followed by refreshments from 3pm to 4pm in Hailsham Methodist Church, High Street.

FOLK AND BLUES CLUB: On Tuesday there is a Singers Night at the Six Bells, The Street, Chiddingly, hosted by Simon Watt from 8pm to 10.30pm. Come along and sing-along folk and blues. All welcome.

OLD TIME DANCE: The club is meeting on Wednesday at Summerheath Hall, Summerheath Road from 7.15pm to 10pm. The cost is £3 and beginners are very welcome. Enquires to 500180.

SPORTS CLUBS: A town councillor has again launched an initiative in partnership with Hailsham Active. to encourage Hailsham residents to take advantage of the many recreational and sports opportunities offered within the town. Participate in local sports, stay active and share your sporting interests, maintain an active and healthy lifestyle and get involved in a specific sport by joining one of the many clubs which operate locally.

Hailsham has a thriving sports community and is home to numerous clubs and groups suitable for people of all ages, each offering different ways to become more active and engage in activities with family members, friends, neighbours and co-workers, whilst supporting the local sports community at the same time.

Many Hailsham sports clubs offer sessions for complete beginners as well as the more experienced looking after all ages and abilities. You don’t have to be experienced in a particular sport to get involved and become a member. Details of sports clubs in Hailsham and surrounding villages including membership enquiries and contact information are available on the Town Council website: hailsham-tc.gov.uk/community-residents/clubs and on the Hailsham Active Facebook page: facebook.com/hailshamactive/.