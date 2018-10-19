BONFIRE BINGO: Please note there is no bonfire bingo tonight, Friday, due to the celebrations taking place tomorrow, Saturday, and how busy all members of the society are going to be in preparation for a fantastic event in the evening.

STREET MARKET: This Saturday Rob will be there on sweets, Joan on scotch eggs, sausage rolls and chutney, Frank on sausages, burgers and bacon, Adrian on fruit and veg, Brenda on Jams, another Brenda on baby knits and children’s clothes and the Bonfire Society will be selling programmes on the Community Stall. During November, look out for Wealden Writers on 10th reciting WW1 War Poems and the Royal British Legion, Hailsham Branch, will be selling poppies.

TRANSPORT COFFEE MORNING: Tomorrow morning, Saturday, there is a Transport Film and Coffee Morning at Hailsham Pavilion, George Street from 10am for 10.30am start hosted by John Bishop. Tickets are £5 on the door or in advance from the box office on 01323 841414.

1960’S CELEBRATION: Tomorrow, Saturday, at Bowes House from 2pm there is a free Mods and Rockers afternoon. Come dressed for the occasion if you wish. Music will be of the era, and there will be food, vintage displays, stalls and produce. The event is free, but please let them know you are coming on 01323 887937.

BONFIRE CELEBRATION: This is tomorrow, Saturday, with processions of around 25 Bonfire Societies and other organisations setting off from the HMI in Western Road to the High Street at 7.30pm for a short service of remembrance at the War Memorial and back again to the HMI, when Societies will be awarded for Best Dressed male and female, Society and Banner. I have pleasure in judging for the fourth year with, on this occasion Councillor Mary Laxton, and presenting the awards, before the procession sets off again at 9pm and proceeds to the fire site in Wealden District Council car park (by Freedom Leisure) for the Grand Firework Display at 9.30pm. Please pick up a programme in town for £1 that goes to local good causes or at the Street Market on Saturday to find out the route and much more or visit the Hailsham Bonfire Society Facebook page or website.

SUSSEX IN THE GREAT WAR: A talk by Kevin Gordon to members and visitors to the U3A meeting on Tuesday. Doors open 2pm for refreshments for 2.30pm start at the Civic Community Hall. Visitors welcome £2.

FAMILY ACTIVITY DAY: Hailsham Family Activity Day on Wednesday at Hailsham East Community Centre, from 10am to 2pm. Did you enjoy playing Beat the Street? Join us for this Free fun event in Half Term - all welcome. There will be games, crafts, chalk walks and a Beat the Street prize for the first 20 people through the door. See you there. The theme of the day is Active Fun. There will be plenty of ideas for keeping active as a family, creating games with no to low budget. The old ones are the best: think recycling cereal boxes to create amazing fun games. They hope to be joined by One You East Sussex, Furniture Now, TCV, Freedom Leisure and SCDA all running exciting challenges to keep people active both mentally and physically. Chalk Walks are being rolled out around the town and people will be encouraged to set their own Chalk Walks, come along to find out more.

OLD TIME DANCING: The club meets on Wednesday at Summerheath Hall from 7.15pm to 10pm. This is a members evening and costs £3. Beginners are very welcome. Enquiries on 01323 500180.

PARKINSONS SOCIETY: The Hailsham branch meets at Summerheath Hall on Friday October 26 from 2pm to 4pm for a social event featuring the band Recycled.

COWBEECH BONFIRE: There will be a new 100-year focus for the Cowbeech Bonfire event on Friday October 26. This year the fireworks display will again be choreographed to contemporary music but to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War 1. It will build to a remarkable finale when the pyrotechnics professionals promise that they will fill the sky with poppies. Competitions for Fancy Dress and Pumpkin Carving will be free to enter and will be held at 6.30pm in the rear garden of the Merrie Harriers, keeping youngsters a safe distance from passing traffic. Entry to the Fireworks Field will also start at 6.30pm and the barbecue, hog roast and licenced bar will all start serving from that time. The Bonfire will be lit at about 7pm and the Fireworks will launch approximately an hour later when the bonfire has died down a little. This is a charity event with any surpluses being used to support local good causes. So far in 2018 more than £9k has been distributed and it is hoped that a good attendance at this event will help to maintain the funds available to continue the good work. Admission is on the gate and cash only and charges remain the same as last year. Adults and secondary school pupils £5, primary school pupils £1, pre-school and babies free.

DEMELZA DONATIONS: It is that time of year when we may start having a clear out to make room for your winter clothes and Christmas or any time and have items to get rid of or have family and friends as well who are having a clear out. Demelza Children’s Charity Shop, (opposite Iceland) are looking for donations even if you have old clothes, linen. shoes and handbags that are not fit for sale, put them in a bag and drop off and tell them that it is for rags because nothing is wasted. They get money for rags and textiles, everything is greatly appreciated and it is all for a good cause. If you have things that need collecting give Debbie a call to arrange collection of bags and car loads only, nothing too big, on 01323 844630 or 0791330471.

PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY: Last week the society held its first PDI Competition of the season. An old friend of the club, Trevor Gellard, came to judge. Trevor is a member of the Brighton and Hove Camera Club, a fellow of the Royal Photographic Society, judge and lecturer and he has also exhibited at international exhibitions and had several one man exhibitions. There were 69 images for Trevor to judge during the evening. Images chosen to go through to the final were: Sussex Shield Round 1: Swanning About by Martin Rumary, Squabbling Terns by Ian Bartlett, Bee on a Poppy by Nicola Stone and Ooops by Bryony Bruce. There were 16 entries. Albert Hillman Cup Round 1: Man and Machine by Bruce Broughton, Le Cheval by John Dellar, Sheep in the Mist by Jan Cunningham, Brothers with Arms by Rob Shepherd, And They Are Not Getting Out by Moxy Child, Possingworth Lake in Winter by Peggy McKenzie, and Fantasy by Bruce Broughton. There were 53 entries. Trevor had considerable difficulty choosing the final images to go through to the final He held back 23 in the Albert Hillman Cup and had to decide on just seven images. Colin Monk, Chairman, thanked Trevor and said how pleased the club were when he visited and everyone appreciated his comments.

HAILSHAM CARD: The loyalty card is now offering a free trial of the existing 2018 Hailsham Card until December 31. The card offers exclusive discounts and offers to cardholders at independent retailers throughout the town. Free trials of the 2018 card are also available from the Town Council and selected traders at Hailsham Street Market (Saturdays in Vicarage Field) for those who purchase products from their stalls. Membership of the new 2019 Hailsham Card (available now) costs just £10 and cardholders can use the card to receive unlimited local discounts in all the local businesses that are part of the scheme (including any online businesses) and in any other towns across Sussex that are signed up to the scheme, including Eastbourne, Hastings and Bexhill. There are no points to collect, no paperwork and no vouchers to print out. Members can benefit from a free app and website profiling each business and their discount.

ROTARY CLUB: Money, Money, Money: The Rotary Club of Hailsham have been busy supporting very worthwhile causes in Hailsham and surrounding villages. They presented Hailsham Community College Dance Group with a cheque for £500. The money was gratefully received by teacher Ms Southall and four of the dancers. The money will be used to help fund their trip to Disneyland Paris where they dance on the stage of the Videopolis. They successfully completed an audition to win the place at Disneyland and the girls are very excited at the opportunity to perform at such a prestigious venue. The Rotary Club also presented a cheque for £250 to five intrepid cyclists called the Hailsham Boyz. These five local men are raising money for the Prince’s Trust by cycling from Palace to Palace last Sunday. They started at Buckingham Palace and ended at Windsor Castle. Each rider had to pledge at least £150. The Rotary Club were delighted to be able to contribute to their fundraising venture. The cyclists are Michael O’Neill, Richard Noakes, Raymond Longhurst, Callan Skinner, Dave Medwell. Good Luck Boyz. The club welcomed speaker Elaine Lindfield, Dementia Care Lead, East Sussex Healthcare and NHS Trust. She gave a very interesting and informative talk on how the Trust are raising awareness of Dementia. Members were able to ask questions and to relate personal experiences. Welcome to new member Jim Young who was inaugurated this month night. Jim said that he has joined the Rotary Club because he wants to give something back to the community. Service above self is the Rotary ethos -welcome to the Club. If anyone else would like to find out what we do and how you too could get involved contact the Club through their Facebook page. Look out for the Club members at both the Littlington and Birling Gap refreshment stations during the Beachy Head Marathon on Saturday October 27. They will be looking after everyone who passes and welcome any volunteers help. Contact them through their Facebook page.