FARMERS MARKET: From 9am to 12.30pm tomorrow, Saturday, the Hailsham Farmers’ Market will be at the Cattle Market Site on Market Street with fresh local seasonal produce. This month Hailsham Bonfire Society will be at the market selling programmes for the firework parade on October 20, do come and support them. There will also be the usual range of products available. Renhurst Farm always have a wide selection of all types of fresh and cured meat and pre-prepared meals and meat pies to take home. Coopers Farm offers a range of meat from traditional Sussex breeds. Carol’s Cakes will be back offering a selection of fresh, home-made cakes whole or by the slice. There will be a good range of quality apples and pears along with a good selection of seasonal vegetables. Jilly’s Cards has individually-designed greetings cards for every occasion. Wallace Plants will have a selection of plants particularly suitable for planting at this time of year. The Bee People will be there with lovely honey and a range of honey and wax products. There is plenty of free parking on site. Pick your goods from the range at our stalls and pack your shopping straight into your car. Support your local producers and craftspeople at Hailsham Farmers’ Market, Market Street. Traders: For information on taking a pitch please call 01892 852168 or email info@hailshamfarmersmarket.co.uk.

HAILSHAM TOWN FC: Support your local football team tomorrow, Saturday, afternoon when they kick off at 3pm against Storrington. There is a clubhouse and bar open at half time and throughout. Entry is £5 adults and £2.50 children and concessions. The ground is at The Beaconsfield, accessible through Western Road Rec or off the Diplocks Industrial Estate signposted through the twitten opposite SETyres.

REMEMBRANCE CONCERT: This is tomorrow, Saturday, at 7.30pm in St Mary’s Hailsham Parish Church. This is a joint concert by Harmonie Concert Band and Voices In Harmonie for The Royal British Legion. Tickets on the door £7 adults, £3.50 children. If you require any more information please contact Danielle via info@harmonieconcertband.co.uk.

GREATEST SHOWMAN: This is tomorrow, Saturday, at Hailsham Pavilion at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets are £7.50, concessions £6. Advance booking recommended. Box office 01323 841414.

FOLK AND BLUES: On Tuesday the topic for the Six Bells Folk and Blues Club is Milestones. Hosted by Jason Loughran at the Six Bells, The Street, Chiddingly from 8.30pm. For more information visit www.6bellsfolk.co.uk. All welcome.

FLOWER ARRANGING: There will be a demonstration of flower arranging at Hailsham Flower Club on Wednesday at the Wealden Civic Community Hall, Vicarage, Road from 7.30pm. Visitors £5. All welcome.

BONFIRE BINGO: Please note this event has been brought forward this month to today, Friday, as the society is busy preparing for Saturday October 20 spectacular event.

BONFIRE CELEBRATIONS: This year’s bonfire parade and firework spectacular takes place on Saturday October 20. The first procession will leave the HMI Western Road at 7.30pm and proceed to the War Memorial for a short service of remembrance returning to the HMI for a short break. They will then reform to process to the fire site on Wealden District Council car park site on Vicarage Road at 9pm. The firework display will take place at around 9.30pm. Please go and pick up a programme from the Street Market or Farmers Market on Saturdays leading up to the event where they are on sale for just £1 which goes to local good causes and will give details of the procession route and much more.

HISTORICAL TRANSPORT FILMS: John Bishop will again be taking you back in time through films of bygone days with a transport theme. This is a coffee morning with a difference on Saturday October 20 at Hailsham Pavilion, George Street. Tickets are £5 on the door or in advance from the box office 01323 841414.

1960s CELEBRATION: Bowes House Care Home at Battle Road invites you along to an afternoon of music, food, vintage displays, stalls, produce and much more on Saturday October 20. Come along dressed in your best Mods or Rockers style if you wish. The event is free but you are asked to book your place on 01323 887937.

PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY: Last week Hailsham Photographic Society were treated to an evening with Rachael Talibart titled Tides and Tempest. Rachael grew up on the south coast of England. Much of her childhood was spent at sea and this has left her with a life-long fascination for the ocean in all its forms. Although Rachael travels widely for her photography she retains a special fondness for the South of England and many of her images are created there. Rachael’s photographs have been published in books, magazines and have been exhibited widely in the UK as well as Barcelona and New York and appear in private collections in the UK and USA. She has been awarded Black and White Photographer of the Year 2018. Classic View Winner, Landscape Photographer of the Year 2017 and Sunday Times Magazine award, Landscape Photographer of the Year 2016. Colin Monk thanked Rachael for a spectacular evening saying he felt all members enjoyed her humour, explanations, passion and photography.

FAMILY ACTIVITY DAY: This takes place on Wednesday October 24. Did you enjoy playing Beat the Street? Join us for a free fun event in half term. All welcome games, crafts, Chalk Walks and a Beat the Street prize for the first 20 people through the door. See you there. The theme of the day is Active Fun. There will be plenty of ideas there of keeping active as a family creating games with no to low budget. The old ones are the best: think recycling cereal boxes to create amazing fun games. We will be giving away a Beat the Street prize to the first 20 people through the door and hope to be joined by One You East Sussex, Furniture Now, TCV, Freedom Leisure and SCDA there all running exciting challenges to keep people active both mentally and physically. Chalk Walks are being rolled out around the town and people will be encouraged to set their own Chalk Walks, come along to find out more.