VILLAGE MARKET: Tomorrow, Saturday, morning in Chiddingly Village Hall (by the church) from 10am to noon. There will be pies, cakes, meat, preserves, plants etc as well as jewellery, woodwork, greetings cards, knits and refreshments. Entry is free.

MACMILLAN: Well done to all those raising funds for this worthy cause last Friday. Angela Marden in particular wants to thank everyone for coming along to support her event at the new James West Community Centre when a massive £413.75 was raised.

COFFEE MORNING: The Charles Hunt Centre are holding a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan on Monday from 9.30am to 1pm.

OLDER PEOPLE DAY: Today, Friday, there is a Bingo and Bowls session at Bentley Grange, Binder Lane. You are welcome to come along between 2pm and 4.30pm for a fun afternoon with raffle and free entry. The Bingo and afternoon tea cost £1.50. On site parking. Enquiries to Collette on 01403 226185.

STREET MARKET: This week the street market is being joined by the Kind Heart Festival. All your usual favourite stalls will be there as well as many more compassionate stalls and events around the town. Please see below for details.

KIND HEART FESTIVAL: This takes place alongside the Street Market tomorrow, Saturday, in Vicarage Field and at venues all over Hailsham Town. There will be a health and wellbeing area with refreshments in the Civic Centre, outdoor activities on Western Road Recreation Ground, an art and photography display in Chapter 12, an Eco Zone in the Charles Hunt Centre, with vegan cake and savouries sale, a film festival in Hailsham Pavilion, storytelling in the library and live music and DJ also in Chapter 12. And if this isn’t enough there will be also be facepainting, dance and special promotions at Bucklers, MsMatch and much more. To find out more visit www.kind heartsfestival.com or call 07984 651866.

VEGAN CAKES AND SAVOURIES SALE: This is in the Charles Hunt Centre tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to 4pm. Come along and try some special treats.

CATS QUIZ: The Cats Protection and Adoption Centre based in Marshfoot Lane, Hailsham is holding a quiz tomorrow, Saturday, at Westham village hall, Peelings Lane, Westham. If you would like to take part and help raise funds for your local cat rescue centre, you can book your place on 01323 440101. The tickets are £7 per person which includes sweet and savoury scones. There will also be a raffle.

HAILSHAM TOWN FC: Support your local football team on Tuesday evening when they kick off at 7pm against Worthing. There is a clubhouse and bar open at half time and throughout. Entry is £5 adults and £2.50 children and concessions. The ground is at The Beaconsfield, accessible through Western Road Rec or off the Diplocks Industrial Estate signposted through the twitten opposite SETyres.

ELECTRIC BLANKET TESTING: Free electric blanket testing takes place at Hailsham Fire Station, Victoria Road on Monday between 2pm and 4pm. Bring your electric blanket along. If you cannot come, ask a family member, friend, carer or neighbour.

COMMUNITY GROUPS FORUM: Calling all local groups, clubs, societies and other voluntary organisations to come along on Monday to this long established networking group for those running and volunteering in these organisations to exchange news, views and ideas. Collaborate and share service providers and raise more funds and increase membership.

REIKI EXPERIENCE DAY: This event is taking place in Hailsham and offers a relaxing and balancing treatment that aids the release of stress and tension. You can contact Helen for venue details and to book on 07761 114668.

CARERS SUPPORT GROUP: Bowes House, 25 Battle Road invites carers and loved ones to meet other carers for an afternoon tea with speakers on Wednesday between 3pm and 4.30pm. Please book on 01323 440188.

ORGAN CLUB: The Hailsham Organ Club welcomes members and non-members to its club event on Wednesday at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Road from 7.30pm to 10pm (doors 7pm) for an evening with guest, Matthew Bason. Visitors £8.

TWINNING QUIZ: Book your tickets now for another of the Hailsham Twinning Association’s popular quiz and supper events. This is taking place at the Charles Hunt Centre tomorrow, Saturday, for £8pp which includes supper. Join a team or bring your own of up to 6 people. Bring your own drinks. There will be prizes and a raffle. Book via Pauline on 01323 846539.

OLD TIME DANCE: The Eastbourne and District Old Time Dance Club meets on Wednesday at Summerheath Hall, Summerheath Road from 7.15pm to 10pm. This week is a members evening. The cost is £3. Beginners welcome. Enquiries 01323 500180.

BONFIRE BINGO: Due to the celebrations for the Bonfire Society on Saturday October 20, the bingo evening has been brought forward a week to Friday October 12. This is in the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Road. Doors open 7pm for 7.30pm start. There will be a raffle and refreshments.

COUNTRY AND WESTERN: Fancy a bit of a yeehaa evening at the Happy Days Café, Holmes Hill, (just beyond Golden Cross and the Laughton turn off). Starts 7pm. Tickets are £25pp which includes a meal. Book on 01823 872883.

U3A: The Discussion Group has recently discussed the way we dress to give an impression brought up lots of comment about interviews, meeting new people, going to meetings etc and whether we dress appropriately for each event. They then led into a discussion about young girls dressing inappropriately and getting into all kinds of trouble, whether it should be acceptable for a man to enter a pub or restaurant without a shirt on? Or even in shorts? And lots more (particularly ‘socks with sandals’). More recently discussion took place on the evolution (or distortion?) of our English Language and asked, what is happening to our language? Textalk? Tweeting? What’s it all about? Our age-group tends to reject change, but we have to accept that the language has been evolving for centuries and will continue to do so. Could be interesting. Come along and have your say. Guests and new members are always welcome. Contact Pam 844020. There are so many U3A Groups, the Natural History group enjoyed a talk from Jonathan Coote, Chairman of Eastbourne Beekeepers Association. The dog friendly walking group has recently taken their pooches for a stroll through Alciston and Berwick. There is also a Choir, an Asian lunch group and much more. If you would like to find out more about the U3A and becoming a member then contact them at website: u3asites.org.uk/hailsham or email: u3apublicity@gmail.com.