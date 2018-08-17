TOMBOLA: The Charles Hunt Centre have a tombola in the town centre tomorrow, Saturday, to raise funds between 9am and 1pm. Please give them your support.

OPEN GARDEN: Tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday from 2pm to 5pm, Limekiln Farm, Chalvington Road, Chalvington BN27 3TA is open for charity. Entry is £5, children free. There will be home-made teas in the Oast House and refreshments are in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

GARDEN JAMBOREE: Tomorrow, Saturday, this garden party and jamboree is open to all from 1pm to 4pm at Ersham House Nursing Home, Ersham Road, BN27 3PN. Amongst the many stalls and sideshows you can enjoy a Ploughman’s lunch, strawberry cream tea, tombola, cake stall, refreshments, bric-a-brac, books and lots of other fun games. There will also be a pets corner, including friendly Alpacas Ziggy and Indie, Poppy the hen, the Varndean goats and Galaxy the sheep and Pat the New Forest pony will be giving rides.

FILM AND PLOUGHMANS: Come along to the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Road on Tuesday between 4pm and 6.30pm for The Second Marigold Hotel with Ploughman’s supper. Cost is £5 members, £6 visitors. Please book for catering purposes on 01323 844398.

SINGERS NIGHT: Hosted by Jason Loughran, this gathering is a singer’s night at The Six Bells Folk and Blues Club meets at 8.30pm on Tuesday and fortnightly onwards at The Six Bells, the Street, Chiddingly. All welcome. For more information visit www.6bellsfolk.co.uk.

QUIZ AND CHIPS: Book your table and team for a fun night fundraiser on Sunday August 26 from 6pm for Hailsham Theatres’ next production during Hailsham Festival. Entry is £10pp which includes fish, sausage or quiche served with chips. Soft drinks, tea and coffee available from the bar. Book your table online at www.hailshamtheatres.co.uk. The production of the musical Oh What a Lovely War runs from Thursday to Saturday, September 20 to 22.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The society’s next meeting will be on Wednesday September 5. The talk, Mr Kipling, Without the Cakes, will be presented by Sue Bobbins and will take place at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Fields, starting at 7.30pm. Refreshments will be available from 7pm. All welcome, non-member visitors’ pay just £2.50p per meeting.

HAILSHAM FESTIVAL: There are so many exciting events coming up during Hailsham, more than 30 at the time of going to press, which starts on September 8 and runs until Sunday September 23 including, theatre, dance and art trail as well as competitions, recitals and musical entertainment. Competitions start early and closing dates are September 10 for the Film competition, September 3 for Poetry, September 5 for Short Story. The Pop-up Shop in Hailsham High Street will be open weekdays, except Wednesday from 10am to 4pm and on Saturdays from 9.30am and 3pm from September 3 to 22 with some additional days during the festival so that you can pop in to pick up a programme, find out more about all the events and buy tickets. The art trail runs throughout the Festival and you can visit the long list of exhibition venues throughout the town and peripheral villages to view local artists’ work. The list of events are as follows and more details can be found in the programme available at many outlets and online: Wealden Writers, Storytelling for children, Grease Singalong, Stuart and Henry, Barn Dance, Storytelling for Adults, Art, wine and cheese, Adrenaline Jive, Abbalicious, Coffee Morning, Jason Lines, Downland Poets, Mayor’s Concert, Folk in the Yard, If I catch Alphonso Tonight, John Lake Trio, Zumba’thon, Festival Jazz Jam, Richard III and Psychosis, Dance Folk, Festival Film, Sex and Drugs and Rock and Roll, Figaro Pie, Musical, Oh What a Lovely War, Wakin’ Snakes, Singing Workshop, Zulu Afternoon Workshop, Festival showstopper, Zulu Tradition, Helen Sharpe Quartet and finally the Hailsham Community College Ensemble. Hailsham FM also have a Tea Quiz, there are Health Walks, Demelza Coffee Morning, Film and Poetry Awards and so much more. Don’t miss out, get your programme and start planning how you are going to spend Hailsham Festival fortnight.

WEALDEN WRITERS: As part of the Hailsham Festival, Wealden Writers are holding a book event with several visiting writers coming along on Saturday September 8 from 10am to 2pm in Hailsham Parish Church. Entry is free. Guests include Jim Malone, author of The Sisters of Battle Road and the other speaker is Tony Penrose, writer and broadcaster, who has lectured all over the world about his parents, the surrealist artist Sir Roland Penrose and his wife, the photographer Lee Miller, and the circle of friends, including Picasso, that regularly visited their home at Farley Farm in Chiddingly. There will be book signings from a diverse range of writers (Dave Dyer and Sarah Page) on local history, children’s stories, fiction, poetry and biography. During the afternoon, the winners of the short story competition, Meet the Ancestors, will be presented with their prizes. Details and guidelines on how to enter the competition are available in the free Hailsham Festival Programme which is widely available throughout the town and local area. This free event is being sponsored by East Sussex County Council Building Stronger Communities Fund.

HAILSHAM TREES: If you have noticed any dead, diseased or dangerous trees in Hailsham’s public open spaces or if you wish to report damage or vandalism to protected trees in your neighbourhood, making sure trees on public property remain beautiful and do not become safety hazards falls into the hands of the Hailsham Tree Warden, Sam Spiers, appointed by the Town Council. Sam Spiers, an experienced arboriculturalist, owns and operates a tree surgery company based in Hailsham and is responsible for notifying the Town Council of threats to trees such as illegal building works, diseases and vandalism and advising the council on various tree matters including those relating to tree policies and preservation orders. To report damage to or potential safety issues concerning trees in public areas within Hailsham, contact Sam Spiers on 07812 910957 or email townandcountry trees@hotmail.co.uk.