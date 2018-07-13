FARMERS MARKET: In the hot weather, why not visit the Farmers Market, at the Cattle Market Site, Market Street tomorrow, Saturday, from 9am to 12.30pm early before the day gets too hot. There is now a good supply of local seasonal fruit and veg to compliment the wide range of all locally reared pork, beef, chicken and lamb, perfect for a barbecue, do not forget to pick up some fresh duck and hens eggs. Carol’s Confections will have a superb range of home-baked cakes that you can buy whole or by the slice. You can talk to Simon from Wallace Plants for advice on how to keep your plants happy in the heat. As usual there is variety of handmade planters to put them in if space is short in your garden. There will be delicious honey from the spring crop. As always, there is plenty of free parking on site; pick your goods from the range at our stalls and pack your shopping straight into your car. Support your local producers and craftspeople at Hailsham Farmers’ Market, Market Street. Traders: For information on taking a pitch please call 01892 852168 or email info@hailshamfarmersmarket.co.uk.

PAVILION OPEN DAY: Come along tomorrow, Saturday, for the coffee morning for new and prospective members or just come and have a look around between 10am and noon. Meet HOPS members, meet the team, tour the building, enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and a chat.

KNIT AND NATTER: This is at the Charles Hunt Centre tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to noon. All welcome. Bring your knitting or crochet project with you of join in theirs over a cuppa and a chat.

PLAYGROUP FAIR: Union Corner Playgroup on Hawks Road has its Summer fair tomorrow, Saturday, from noon to 2pm. Entry is 50p for adults. There will be lots of games and stalls.

BOND NIGHT: Horam Vox Choir invites you to join them at Hailsham Pavilion tomorrow, Saturday, at 7pm in aid of Children with Cancer Fund. They will be performing songs from Bond Movies followed by a screening of Gold Finger. This is at 7pm. Advance booking on 01323 848414 or visit www.pavilionhailsham.co.uk for full details.

OPEN GARDEN: Carters Corner Gardens BN27 4HX will be open for the Friends of EDGH charity on Wednesday from 10.30am to 12.30pm and from 2pm to 4pm. This is a secluded, spacious garden with attractive colourful summer flowerbeds. Entry is by donation.

BONFIRE BINGO: This is a fundraising event next Friday, July 20, for the Hailsham Bonfire Society spectacular which this year is being held on Saturday October 20. Doors open 7pm for eyes down 7.30pm at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Road. There will be a raffle and refreshments.

HORTICULTURAL SHOW: Hailsham Horticultural Early Summer Show is tomorrow, Saturday, at Summerheath Hall Summerheath Road, from 2pm. For more information ring 01323 842069.

FAMILY FUN SUNDAY: Back by public demand, Hailsham Lions and Hailsham Active are hosting their annual Family Fun Day on Sunday July 22 on the Recreation Ground, Western Road. The event, sponsored by Hailsham Town Council, will be bigger and better this year with more exciting stalls, fun fair, Maria Williams’ Fun Dog Show, barbecue, candy floss and refreshments, vintage cars, Punch and Judy, face painting, sensory tent, miniature railway and a whole host of new activities aimed at children, young people and adults. Hailsham FM will also be broadcasting live and promoting their upcoming Grease Singalong film on 8 September. In other words, there’s something for everyone of all ages. The Family Fun Day opens at 11am to 3pm and entrance is free.

CHIDDINGLY MARKET: Please note that the August Market only, will be at Muddles Green School instead of the usual Chiddingly village hall from 9am to 12.30pm on the first Saturday of August. From September it will be back in Chiddingly.

KIND HEART FESTIVAL: The Kind Heart Festival is an event taking place in Hailsham on October 6 this year. It is an event to celebrate kindness and compassion. There will also be a Peace Parade in the morning to kick off proceedings in a really upbeat way, creating a real party atmosphere in the town. Talks are currently being held with head2head theatre about having their sensory tent as part of the day’s activities, and there will also be a face painter for children who want to look like their favourite animal. The library will be hosting a storytelling element, with several stories and poems for different age groups happening throughout. Organiser Rebecca Haynes says, ‘The festival has grown tremendously since inception of the idea, but this is due to the enthusiasm and support I have received from the local community. I would not have dared to hope to have so many things going on had I not had such an unequivocally positive response from everyone I’ve spoken to, so I am hoping a lot of people from Hailsham and the surrounding areas will come along.’ More information will be available as the event progresses.