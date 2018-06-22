OUR PARKS FITNESS: Great fun and gentle exercise for the whole family, but especially encouraging the over 55s to come along and join this free group which takes place every Saturday morning from 9am and 10am at Western Road Recreation Ground. Just turn up at the Rec on a Saturday morning or better still, if you have access to the internet, please register at www.ourparks.org.uk for numbers. If you would like to come along just turn up. Wear loose fitting comfy clothing and bring some water.

ALLOTMENTS OPEN DAY: Battle Road Allotments are having an open day tomorrow, Saturday from 10am to 3pm which hopes to raise awareness and enable people to find out more about having an allotment. There will be stalls, refreshments, barbecue, Hailsham FM, Horticultural Society, Health Living and lots more. Come along for a lovely day and see what having an allotment is all about or just come for the fun of the day.

CHIDDINGLY SUMMER SHOW: This is the horticultural, crafts and produce show at Chiddingly village hall from 2.30pm tomorrow, Saturday.

OPERA EVENING: This will be a lovely Saturday evening, tomorrow, at Limekiln Farm, Chalvington, (near Golden Cross). Tickets are £45 which includes canapes and bubbly. Dress is smart casual. For tickets and details visit www.villagesmusicfestival.org or telephone (01323) 811835.

OPEN GARDEN: This is a garden open for charity event at 1 Rose Cottage, Chalvington BN27 3SS from 11am to 5pm on Monday. Admission is £4.

STOCKHAUSEN: St Bartholomew, Church Lane, Chalvington is the venue on Friday June 29 at 4pm for a performance and talk. Tickets are £5. For further details visit www.villages musicfestival.org. Telephone (01323) 811835 to book.

BAROQUE: On Saturday June 30 there will be a solo flute recital at St Bartholomew, Church Lane, Chalvington at 11am. Tickets are £5. For tickets and details visit www.villages musicfestival.org or contact (01323) 811835.

SCHOOL SUMMER FAIRS: There are three next Saturday June 30. Whitehouse Academy Summer Fair, Marshfoot Lane is from 11am to 2pm, Chiddingly School Fun Day is at 11.30am, entry is £5 which includes barbecue and one drink and, Hawkes Farm Academy on Hawks Road is from 11.30am to 2.30pm. There will be live music, barbecue, bar, raffle, inflatables, games, crafts, face painting and lots more.

FOLK AND FUN SONGS: Hailsham Choral perform music for a summer’s evening on Saturday June 30 from 7.30pm in the Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Road. The Conductors are Jozik Kotz and Barbara Edwards. The Accompanist is William Hancox. Tickets at £12 and U18s £6 are available from the Camera Centre, Hailsham High Street, www.wegottickets.com and on the door.

U3A TALK: Normans Bay and Pevensey Levels is the subject of a talk to U3A members and friends by Dr Geoffrey Mead on Tuesday at the Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane. Doors open 2pm for refreshments for 2.30pm start. All welcome. Visitors £2.

SINGERS NIGHT: The Six Bells public house at The Street, Chiddingly welcomes you to its Folk and Blues Club hosted on this occasion by Lisa Jackson starting at 8.30pm. Sing the blues. Visit www.6bellsfolk.co.uk for more information.

ARMED FORCES DAY: Taking place at the Hailsham War Memorial on Monday at 11am, the event will mark the raising of the Armed Forces Day flag by the Deputy Mayor in the presence of Hailsham Town Council representatives. The public is also invited to attend the flag raising ceremony and take the opportunity to show its support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community including veterans, serving troops and their families and new recruits. This is a special event honouring the contribution made to our country by those who serve and have served in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces is being held by the Deputy Mayor of Hailsham, ahead of British Armed Forces Day (Saturday June 30).

CELEBRATE HAILSHAM DAY: This is next Saturday June 30 from 9am to 3.30pm and organisers are pleased to be working with the town centre shops once again, many of which will be offering discounts off their goods and special promotions on the day. There will be market stalls, lots of entertainment throughout the day, open church for free refreshments.

AFTER SCHOOL CLUB: Primary school children in Year 6 (ages 10 and 11 years) are now invited to attend after-school club and afternoon sessions, which take place at the Square Youth Café in Hailsham on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 3.15pm to 5pm. Entry is free. Evening sessions at the Square Youth Café, which are also free to enter, cater for young people Years 9 to 12 (ages 13-17) and take place Monday to Friday from 6.45pm to 9pm.

EARLY SUMMER SHOW: Hailsham Horticultural Early Summer Show Saturday July 14 at Summerheath Hall Summerheath Road, open 2pm. For more info ring 01323 842069.

HEARTS FOR ITARE: Living Word Community Church are holding a second Hearts for Itare pop-up shop fundraising event for Life Word Children’s Home in Kisii County, South Western Kenya on Saturday June 30 from 10am to 3pm. It will be in the Quintins Shopping Centre. (Opposite Asda). They will be selling pre-owned books and puzzles, paintings, craft and various other items. Living Word Community Church has been fundraising for Life Word Children’s Home in Itare since 2014 towards the building of accommodation and other buildings. A dormitory for the girls was completed in 2016; and one for the boys is due for completion in 2018. Security fencing has been purchased and installed. We have been able to fund a matron to care for the children. The current fundraising is to enable the building of a kitchen and dining hall. We are also planning to purchase water storage tanks so that the children don’t have to walk to the spring every day to bring water back. It’s wonderful to see how this money achieves so much, and radically improves the quality of life for these children.

RISING STAR: Former Hailsham Community College sixth form student, Sasha Lillie (Dabernig), has just released her first single, ‘Her’. The single is available on Spotify, iTunes, Google Play and several other music platforms. Nineteen-year-old Sasha is currently studying for her BA in Songwriting at the Academy of Contemporary Music in Guildford, Surrey and wrote the lyrics, composed the song and performs the vocals. It is a very proactive degree course, encouraging students to write and perform their work as much as possible and benefits from the shared knowledge, skills and success by visiting singer songwriters. Sasha started writing after receiving a keyboard from her granddad and although she has written several songs, confesses to being a perfectionist, this being the first she has taken through to production. Before coming to HCC Sasha attended Ratton Academy in Eastbourne, which focusses on the performing arts and she was inspired by music teacher David Cane-Hardy in the first instance and who she says really pushed her and talked her into taking her talent further, and latterly by singing teacher Paula Pout. Sasha has performed in public on several occasions. HCC students and the public will particularly remember her in the role of Sandy in the Community College 2017 production of Grease. Since leaving school Sasha has performed at Gigs in Eastbourne as well as in Guildford on and off campus and has been looking forward to backing the up and coming artist and sensational singer, Bethia. Sasha is looking forward to a future as a professional artist, writing and performing her own songs and broadening her contacts into London and beyond. She wants her songs to inspire confidence in a society that she feels is too judgemental and can create much anxiety amongst women particularly regarding self-image. She is looking forward to releasing another single soon and an EP too and would like to thank Producer, Chris Priest and also friend, Emeline Follett, for producing the artwork and designing the single cover. You can also listen to Sasha’s interview and single by visiting Hailsham FM and searching on Listen Again for Sasha Lillie. We all wish her luck for the future.

HAILSHAM FESTIVAL: Oh What A Lovely War, Zulu, Grease are just some of the live events taking place during Hailsham Festival in September. There will be a rich tapestry of events and exhibitions between September 8 and 23 and promises to be every bit as exciting as in previous years. The highly-acclaimed art trail will this year include over 100 artists showing at venues across Hailsham and surrounding area, while dance, drama, theatre, poetry, literature, cinema and music (including jazz and folk) will once again be strongly represented. The art featured on the Trail covers many disciplines, including painting, textiles, sculpture, pottery, jewellery-making, glass work, digital imaging and photography and associated Workshops. Some venues will offer drop-in sessions on painting, glass-work and wool-art. Trail venues include The Arts School at Moieties Barn, Bluebell Barn, Gallery North, Callenders, Beaters Court Studios, Hart Reade, Reid Hall Boreham Street and the Hailsham Pop-Up Shop plus others. As ever, the festival will provide a rich showcase for local talent as well as the opportunity to enjoy performances from further afield. Over the next few weeks in the build up to the Festival, there will be the latest updates of who, what and where the events are taking place and news about the programme and when bookings will start.