PICNIC IN THE PARK: Come along this evening, Friday, from 6pm to 9pm to Western Road Recreation Ground, in aid of Demelza Hospice Care for Children. Bring your own picnic, dance to 60s band Recycled. Free entry, donations welcomed. Further information on 01323 840797.

COMEDY PRODUCTION: Dicker Players invite you to An Evening of Riotous Comedy at 7.30pm at the Hailsham Pavilion, George Street today, Friday, and tomorrow, Saturday, for three of one-act plays. Expect things to ‘go wrong’. Have you ever wondered what it would be like to spend the evening in the company of a typically hapless amateur dramatic society? Well wonder no more. A Collier’s Tuesday Tea and Streuth, brilliantly written by Michael Green, are carefully constructed parodies ensuring that anything which could conceivably go wrong in a production does so. A Collier’s Tuesday Tea combines the kitchen sink with the coal mine, together with an irreverent glance towards D H Lawrence. It is 1912 when you join the ’epplethwaite family as they gather for ‘igh tea. The weather is awful and yes, you guessed it, there’s trouble at t’pit. Not to mention trouble with the props, scenery and accents. Streuth is a crime drama which even Agatha Christie would never have dared to write. Set in the drawing room of D’Arcy Manor the mystery unravels - unfortunately so do the cast and most of the scenery. There is such confusion that this play might just go on and on and on. Sandwiched in between these two wonderfully funny plays is David Tristram’s Last Panto in Little Grimley. This slightly longer play follows the misfortunes of Little Grimley’s Am Dram Society, down to its last four members, as it plans its next production. Things are getting desperate as they meet to revive the group’s ailing support. Needless to say things are far from harmonious, and chaos and laughter ensue. Sound like any group you know? If you loved The Play That Goes Wrong, you will love these plays, three for the price of one. Adult tickets £12, concessions £10 from the Box Office 01323 841414. For more information call 07801 720763.

FARMERS MARKET: Now the warmer weather has arrived why not pop along and buy some of the local seasonal fruit and veg that is available at Hailsham Farmers Market on the Cattle Market Site, Market Street tomorrow, Saturday, from 9am to 12.30pm. There will be a wide selection of all locally reared pork, beef, chicken and lamb from two farmers, home-made meat pies and ready meals, fresh duck and hen’s eggs. Carol’s Confections have a superb range of home-baked cakes that you can buy whole or by the slice. There is a wide selection of starter plants to choose from Wallace Plants and a variety of hand-made planters to put them in if space is short in your garden. The bees have been busy and have produced a lovely spring crop of delicious honey. As always, there is plenty of free parking on site. Pick your goods from the range at the stalls and pack your shopping straight into your car. Support your local producers and craftspeople at Hailsham Farmers’ Market, Market Street. Traders: For information on taking a pitch please call 01892 852168 or email info@hailsham farmersmarket.co.uk.

OUR PARKS FITNESS: After a workout to 1970s dance tunes, we were transported back to the school playground for a game or two before cooling down. It’s great fun and gentle exercise for the whole family, but especially encouraging the over 55s to come along and join this free group which takes place every Saturday morning from 9am and 10am at Western Road Recreation Ground in Hailsham. Just turn up at the Rec on a Saturday morning or better still, if you have access to the internet, please register at www.ourparks.org.uk for numbers. If you would like to come along just turn up. Wear loose fitting comfy clothing and bring some water.

SPRING FAIR: There will be lots of stalls, raffle and refreshments at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field, Hailsham between 9.30am and 12.30pm tomorrow, Saturday.

SWAN LAKE: This is a Live Streaming event at Hailsham Pavilion, George Street, Hailsham on Tuesday from the Royal Ballet. Starting at 7.15pm the tickets are £15 and £12 concessions, from the Box Office or if you want to be sure of a ticket, you can reserve on (01323) 841414.

FOLK AND BLUES: The Six Bells, The Street, Chiddingly is the venue for the Folk and Blues Club’s 1970s Theme Night. The host is Simon Watt and it starts at 8.30pm. Go along, be part of the crowd and sing the blues. For more information visit www.6bellsfolk.co.uk.

QUIZ, FILM AND PLOUGHMANS: There is a lot going on at the Charles Hunt Centre on Wednesday. Starting with a Fun Quiz at 10am and then later this afternoon at 4pm you are invited along for The Marigold Hotel with a Ploughman’s. All welcome. Members £5, non-member £6. Please book for catering purposes on 01323 844398 or pop in.

RURAL BUSINESSES: There is a networking event on Thursday in Chiddingly. If you would like to go along and have a rural business based outside the town in one of the villages around Hailsham, Chiddingly, East Hoathly, Ripe, Cowbeech or wider area please book on 01273 473422 or visit www.event brite.co.uk for more information.

FREEDOM COFFEE MORNING: This new Social Group will be meeting at 10.30am on Saturday June 16 at 10.30am at The Ropemakers Centre, South Road. This is a lovely friendly general social group to which everyone is invited to meet new people and have a chat over a cuppa. I went to the last one and apart from the organisers, knew no one and left feeling I had made new friends. It is free. For more information contact Sheila on 07598 644144 or Trudi on 07955 182223.

BONFIRE BINGO: The next session is next Friday June 15 in the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field. Doors open at 7pm for eyes down at 7.30pm. Raffle and refreshments. Help raise funds for this year’s bonfire celebrations in Hailsham.

OPEN GARDENS: From 1pm to 4pm on Sunday June 17 the Cowbeech Bonfire Society will be hoping to add to its Good Causes Fund when five gardens will be open to visitors. Free parking in the bonfire field and then come to the Merrie Harriers, Cowbeech Road, and pay £5 for access to the gardens and also enjoy tea in the garden there as well as more usual refreshments.

VILLAGES MUSIC FESTIVAL: Ripe, Laughton and Chalvington have a full programme of events across the villages between June 23 and July 1. Go along and enjoy high quality music of different genres, including opera, a pop-up orchestra, English chamber music, cinematic music with visuals, Shakespeare with folk music and classic favourites, all in the delightful setting of these three Sussex villages, at affordable prices. There are events for all age groups and you are assured of a warm welcome. Tickets are now on sale from Ripe Village Stores, Laughton Village Shop or by telephone on 01323 811835, or email boxoffice@villagemusicfestival.org. All details and ticket prices can be found at www.villages musicfestival.org.

HAILSHAM CHORAL: On Saturday June 30 at 7.30pm in the Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Road, Hailsham Choral present Folk Songs and Fun Songs, a performance of music for a summer’s evening. The conductors are Jazik Kotz, and Barbara Edwards with accompanist William Hancox. Tickets at £12 and U18s £6 are available from The Camera Centre, Hailsham, wegottickets.com and on the door.

CELEBRATE HAILSHAM DAY: This is in the town centre on Saturday June 30. Town centre businesses, and organisers are confident that it will be a great event offering something for everyone. A number of town centre shop owners will be offering special discounts and promotions on their goods on the day including: Special Occasions, Bebble’s Langos, Focus Medical Eye Centre, Frame Works, Kemer, Msmatch, Hailsham Cellars, Pizza Bella, St Wilfrid’s Hospice Shop, Domino’s Pizza, Callenders Restaurant, Antiques and Allsorts. Additional shops participating in the Celebrate Hailsham Day event will be announced in the coming weeks.

BEAT THE STREET: Play the game from now until July 25 and register to win prizes for yourself or join a team to win team leader board prizes. It’s a fun, free game that will see towns and villages across East Sussex transformed into a giant game! See how far you can walk, cycle and run in just seven weeks. Every journey you make adds to your points total as well as your team and the whole of East Sussex. How far can you go? Pick up a card near you. Selected pharmacies and leisure centres will be distributing cards and libraries. Find out how to play and how to enter in Hailsham at http//:beatthestreet.me/eastsussex.

FISHING PERMITS: Summer is now here and so is the onset of the fishing season. Angling enthusiasts can enjoy the best coarse fishing and cast a line on the Town Council’s waterways with the annual start of the fishing season commencing on Saturday June 16. Fishing is currently permitted on season at two Town Council managed sites: Hailsham Country Park lake (off Gleneagles Drive) and Hempstead Pond (adjacent to Tilehurst Wood). Both fishing areas are well-stocked with fish including carp, bream, roach, rudd, tench, perch and pike. For the keen fisherman, there is not a better place for fishing than the Hailsham Country Park lake. Besides enjoying the beauty of the surrounding areas, there is an abundance of fish to catch and the nearby Hempstead Pond site provides anglers with a wide variety of species to target too. Daily fishing permits can be obtained from MFC supplies in Station Road and yearly season tickets are available from the Town Council offices (£40 adult, £25 senior citizens, disabled and children under 16 years). A current Environment Agency rod licence and passport photo must be produced when purchasing permits. Please contact Karen Giddings on 01323 841702 (during office hours) for all fishing permit enquiries. Alternatively, send an email to karen.giddings@hailsham -tc.gov.uk