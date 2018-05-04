JAMES WEST COMMUNITY HALL: This new community hall on Brunel Drive in north Hailsham, is holding open sessions for viewing by residents and community groups today, Friday, (10am to noon) and tomorrow, Saturday, (10am to noon). Meet the Town Council staff and explore the facilities and services within the centre. The facility can be hired for community events, sports, business meetings, memorial services, youth groups and other social events, as well as private function hire.

OUR PARKS FITNESS: Bigger and better each week this free group exercise classes is into its fifth week at the Western Road Recreation Ground every Saturday morning from 9am to 10am. All ages from 16 years plus and focussing on the over 55s to get turn up, tone up and get fit. If you would like to come along just turn up. If you are on the internet it would useful, but not necessary, if you could register at www.ourparks.org.uk. Wear loose fitting comfy clothing and bring some water.

MEMORIAL TROPHY: Over 200 people came along to support the Whiteline Wanderers against the Class of 2012 last Sunday for the Richard Page Memorial Trophy at the Beaconsfield. There were lots of fundraising activities along with a spread of delicious cakes and treats, for Richard’s chosen charity, You Raise Me Up, which supports families who have lost a young person between the ages of 16 and 25. The Class of 2012, captained by Richard’s son, Zach fought magnificently throughout against a tough team of Richard’s workmates from Whiteline but the Class of 2012 proved too much for them and came out victorious with a 7-2 win and held the trophy high. Players paid tribute on social media. Zachary Page said ‘Unreal day today at Dads charity match. Raised thousands for sure, waiting on a final figure. Thanks to everyone who played, turned up to support, and donated in any way. Brilliant day.’ Team mate, Eliot Seale, paid tribute and summed up the team’s thoughts, ‘The term Legend is used very loosely these days but this man was truly an inspiration. Thank you Richard’. Initial reports are that £1800 was raised on the day, but the final tally is going to be much higher. Andrew Hazelden took some great photos of the match which you can find on www.flickr.com, his Facebook page or that of Hailsham Town Football Club. If you would like to donate to the You Raise Me Up charity their website is www.youraisemeup.co.uk.

TOWN MEETING: The recent town centre road improvements were among the items raised at Hailsham Town Council’s Annual Town Meeting held at the Civic Community Hall last Wednesday. Many residents attended. The meeting, which was chaired by the Town Mayor and Chairman, Councillor Nigel Coltman, was attended by representatives from East Sussex Highways, NHS Eastbourne, Hailsham and Seaford CCG and the local Neighbourhood Policing Team (among other organisations) which provided information and answered questions from residents on the night. Town councillors and Council officers responded to a range of issues raised by Hailsham residents including those relating to local healthcare facilities, potholes on roads, Hailsham Street Market and the current condition of the raised tables in the road along parts of the High Street. At the meeting, the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, Mr Peter Field, presented the 2018 Hailsham Hero Community Award to Janet Simes and Ron Lloyd, who were selected by a committee made up of town councillors and residents from nominations submitted earlier this year.

WEALDEN BRASS: Wealden Brass will be playing at the Hailsham Street Market on both Saturday, May 5 and 12. The band will be playing between the hours of 10am until midday. Tickets will be on sale at the market for their upcoming RAFA concert on Sunday, May 20 at Hailsham Community Hall. This concert is in aid of the Royal Air Forces Association and will celebrate 100 years of the RAF.

U3A: On May 22, U3A will be holding their AGM followed by a talk from the Stroke Association. This will be at the Civic Community Hall from 2pm. Visitors welcome £2.

TABLE SALE: The Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field, invites you along for a rummage tomorrow morning from 9.30am to 12.30pm. Refreshments and light snacks will be available.

GALLERY NORTH: There is an exhibition of arts and crafts running until June 9 from tomorrow at Gallery North, 70 High Street, Hailsham open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10am to 4pm if you would like more details of the exhibitions, workshops and other events please pop into the Gallery or visit www.HailshamArtistsNetwork.co.uk.

CHIDDINGLY MARKET: Every first Saturday of each month there is the village market at the village hall from 10am to noon. Buy your pies, cakes, meat, preserves, plants, jewellery, woodwork, greetings cards, knits all under one roof. Refreshments available.

SPRING FAIR: Cats Protection Spring Fair is on Sunday from noon to 3pm at 63 Marshfoot Lane. Visit the cats, stalls, cakes, raffle, crafts books, refreshments in the garden. Entry is 50p or a tin of cat food.

BIRD AID OPEN DAY: This is at Hydeaway, Hempstead Lane (London bound side of A22) from noon to 4pm on Sunday. There will be refreshments, stalls, woodland walk, meet the residents, games and lots more. Entry is 50p.

OLD TIME DANCING: Eastbourne and District Old Time Dance Club meets this Wednesday at Summerheath Hall, Summerheath Road from 7.15pm to 10pm and fortnightly. Entry is £3 which includes tea and biscuits. Beginners welcome. Enquiries to 01323 500180.

MEMORY LANE: Take a trip down Memory Lane at the Charles Hunt Centre on Friday May 11 from 2pm to 4pm. Come along for songs and a chat about times gone by. Entry £1.50 includes refreshments. All welcome.

QUIZ NIGHT: At the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field at 7pm on Friday May 11. Team of up to six welcome. Bring your own drinks. £5pp includes a fish and chip supper.

FARMERS MARKET: In May Hailsham Farmers Market celebrates Love Your Local Market and this year the theme is Markets close to your heart, which reflects markets as part of the historical fabric of our communities. Hailsham has been a charter market town since 1252 and has been a cattle market at its present site since 1868. Hailsham Farmers Market are proud of the fact that in December it will celebrate 20 years since its inaugural farmers market, set up at a time when farmers markets were in their infancy. So, what can you find at Hailsham Farmers Market? Between 9am to 12.30pm on Saturday May 12 the Hailsham Farmers Market will be at the Cattle Market Site on Market Street, with fresh local, quality, traceable produce, a wide array of genuine locally farmed meat, duck and hen’s eggs, honey, garden plants, cakes and crafts. There is plenty of free parking on site; pick your goods from the range at our stalls and pack your shopping straight into your car. Support your local producers and craftspeople at Hailsham Farmers Market. Traders: For information on taking a pitch please call 01892 852168 or email info@hailsham farmersmarket.co.uk.

LIONS GOLF DAY: Hailsham Lions 13th annual Charity Golf Day at Wellshurst Golf Club, Hellingly, is on Friday, May 25. Entry fee £40pp includes refreshments, one round of golf, lunch and prizes. The playing format is teams of four, with the points total of the best two cards counting towards the team prize. Teams can be mixed. First tee 10.30am, last tee 11.30am. There is 10 percent discount on entry fee if registration before Friday May 4. entry forms from Tom at tomgoose@hotmail.com or 01825 873185. This year, the Lions are raising money for local organisations that need their help.