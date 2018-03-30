EASTER EGG HUNT: Combined with Spring Fair, Union Corner pre-school Playgroup are hosting a fun family event tomorrow, Saturday, from 12.30pm to 2.30pm at Union Corner Hall, Hawks Road, with lots of activities, stalls, hot cross buns and festive treats. Entry is free. £2 for Easter Egg Hunt.

GIVE BLOOD: On Monday at Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane. You must book on 0300 123 23 23 or at www.blood.co.uk. Slots 9.30am to 12.30pm or 1.30pm to 3pm.

FOLK AND BLUES: On Tuesday the Six Bells Folk and Blues Club is having a Singers Night, hosted by Ella Moonbridge from 8.30pm. Come and sing the blues at The Six Bells, The Street, Chiddingly www.6bellsfolk.co.uk. Drop in and enjoy the warm, friendly, informal atmosphere at the 6 Bells on the fortnightly folk and blues music evenings. Bring an instrument and if you want to play you will normally get the chance. The welcome the accomplished and the beginner (well, the accomplished had to start somewhere, so why not the Six Bells?). The music is acoustic but enhanced by a high quality sound desk to give you the all important support of a little amplification and reverb. The club is now run by a co-operative of the regulars who take it in turns to present each evening. Make sure you read their blog for a flavour of what is in store. What you play or sing is up to you. Evenings vary from classical piano, blues, country, folk, jazz, in fact, just about anything is acceptable, even poets are tolerated there. If you just want to watch and listen then that’s OK too, there is no pressure to perform and, as all performers need an audience, you will be equally appreciated. Important, we don’t all sit round in a circle. No backing tracks please. Starting time about 8.30pm

PLAY DAY: There is a Play Day Session on Wednesday with Active Play by Freedom Leisure at Horsebridge Recreation Ground from 2pm to 3.30pm. If it is raining it will be in the Club House.

HUB LUNCH: This is a monthly gathering which welcomes all older people this Wednesday at the Ropemaker Centre, Ropemaker Park, South Road. It starts at 11am with coffee followed by a talk by Phil Reah and friends on Getting to Grips with Modern Technology. This is then followed by lunch for just £4 or first timers free. Please book in advance on 01323 442485.

COMMUNITY GROUPS FORUM: On Wednesday evening Local community groups, organisations, clubs and charities meet to swap news, hints and tips. 6.30pm St Mary’s lounge. All group reps welcome.

NATIONAL PARK DOWNLAND RANGER: On Wednesday, Hailsham Historical and Natural History Society will be having a talk by Aled Evans. All welcome. Visitors £2.50. 7.30pm, Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field.

MACBETH: This live event cinema is being beamed directly from the Royal Opera House, to Hailsham Pavilion on Wednesday. Tickets are £15 and £12 concessions.

BINGO: Eyes down next Friday, April 6, at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field, 7pm for 7.30pm. Various games. Bring your own nibbles and drinks. All welcome.

FITNESS IN THE PARK: A recently launched fitness scheme, Our Parks, will be arriving in Hailsham soon, providing free and easy access to exercise for people of all ages in the local community, though focusing on over 55s. Group exercise classes will take place at the Western Road Recreation Ground on Saturday mornings from 9am starting on Saturday April 7, and anyone interested in taking part will need to simply register and book online prior to attending. Our Parks is an initiative bringing free group exercise classes, led by experienced, fully qualified and insured instructors, to parks throughout the country, in partnership with councils and local authorities. Hailsham Town Council was successful in its funding bid, having received £5,000 from the Fields in Trust charity, and is working with project partners Hailsham Active (formerly Hailsham and District Sports Alliance) and Our Parks to deliver and operate the programme. The programme will include a range of classes such as yoga, Pilates, back-to-exercise and gentle exercise. The scheme will run throughout the spring and summer. To join and book a space, visit www.ourparks.org.uk.

ANNUAL TOWN MEETING: Hailsham residents are invited to attend the next Annual Town Meeting which takes place at the Civic Community Hall in Vicarage Lane on Wednesday April 25. The main part of the meeting will start at 7.30pm and will be chaired by the Town Mayor Councillor Nigel Coltman. Prior to the main residents’ meeting there will be an opportunity for you to view information stands from local groups and talk to representatives of those organisations from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. At the Annual Town Meeting, the Mayor will also be presenting the 2018 Hailsham Community Award, given to someone who has served and shown commitment to the Hailsham community.

HAILSHAM LIONS: New members will be made very welcome at their monthly meeting to be held on Tuesday 3 April at the Charles Hunt Centre. Come along at 7.30pm or phone 0845 833 9828 (local rate) to find out more about what the Lions do for local good causes and what else the club does.

QUIZ NIGHT: Hailsham Flower Club Quiz Night is on Saturday April 14 at Grovelands School, Dunbar Drive. For tickets contact Christine Campbell-Dykes 01323 842222.

PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY: Hailsham Photographic Society was privileged to have Glyn Bareham LRPS CPAGB to judge their Print Final of the season. Glyn who is known for his motor racing subjects and landscapes, also enjoys all photography and is based in Maidstone. He is a Premier Judge for the Kent County Photographic Association and has judged many club and county level competitions. Results for the Beginners Pavilion Cup: 3, Beach Huts, Southwold, by Bob Parish; 2, Steam Locomotive 92203 by Bob Parish; and 1, River Scaddle Inlet by Bob Parish. The Intermediate Keith Donald Shield: Highly Commended, A Fish Eye View at the De la Warr Pavilion by Richard Goldsmith; 3, Ice at Dawn by Bryony Bruce; 2, The Flower Jug by Martin Rummary; 1, A Summer Evening Walk by Richard Goldsmith. The Advanced Founders Cup: Highly Commended, Farm Track, Val D’Orcia by Pat Broad; Tranquil Island by Alan Clark; Trees in Winter by Janice Payne; Fragility by Janet Monk; La Mer by Liz Scott. 3, Dawn Inch Strand by Pat Broad; 2, Autumn Powdermill Wood, Liz Scott; and 1, When Glencoe Landscape and Rock Come Together by Alan Bousfield. Members thoroughly enjoyed Glyn’s comments on each entry and the Chairman thanked him on behalf of the club. Also to be congratulated is Jean Mills who on March 17 at the East Anglian Audio Visual Competition won the Vic Haines award for the best sequence from an author without awards in Audio Visual such as RPS or PAGB distinctions, for her sequence For the Love of Sarah.

ROTARY CLUB: This week’s anglers outing was to Chalybeate Springs The early morning rain and drizzle fortunately cleared on arrival at this lovely little fishery, to leave a dry day, overcast to start with, but the clouds soon thinned to give some nice sunny spells with a gentle southerly breeze. After the customary and most welcome bacon and egg bap with a cuppa to kick off the day, the dozen members attending enjoyed a fantastic mornings sport, everyone catching their three fish limit, many within the first hour and a half of starting, with several carrying on fishing by purchasing a second ticket, when they also bagged up. As has often proved to be the case, Calvin Wallace was first to finish, capturing his three fish before the writer had even wet his line in the water. Mary Carden for once struggled to catch her third fish while all around had finished and were enjoying another cuppa and lemon drizzle cake back in the lodge. However, Mary’s patience was rewarded as her final fish of 3lb 3oz was the best of the day, swelling her total catch to 6lb 8oz and putting her in the lead for the Chalybeate Cup, awarded to the member who catches the heaviest bag at any one of the three EDFFC outings to Chalybeate during the year. All the fish caught were rainbows, the majority around the 2lb mark, in lovely condition and fighting extremely well. Thanks are due to Jim Streeter for another superb day and members are already looking forward to their next visit on Sunday May 13. For more information about the Rotary Club of Hailsham contact Robin White at robinwrwhite@aol.com.