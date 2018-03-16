CRAFT FAIR: Come and find a gift with a difference, children’s activities, raffle, refreshments tomorrow, Saturday, at the Charles Hunt centre, Vicarage Field between 9.30am and 1.30pm. There will be crafts sales and activities for all the family.

MAGICAL FAMILY FUN: Bertie Pearce will be bringing all the fun to this magical family event tomorrow, Saturday, at Hailsham Parish Church from 10am to noon. There will be magic, songs, puppets, a short talk on Christian faith and traditional and modern games. All welcome.

EASTER TEA QUIZ: Have you got your tickets yet? Hosted by Hailsham FM Radio and Environment Hailsham this event promises to be fun for all the family. Bring your friends and enjoy questions for all age groups. It is on Sunday, March 25 at Summerheath Hall and starts at 2.30pm. Tickets cost £7 and £3.50 children which includes cakes and tea in the interval. Maximum eight per team. Raffle. Tickets in advance from 01323 842931.

ART TRAIL 2018: The Hailsham Festival of Arts and Culture 2018 will run from September 8 to 23 at venues right across Hailsham and the surrounding villages. The festival originated over ten years ago when it consisted mainly of its highly regarded Art Trail. That trail has grown in strength and diversity ever since and continues to be a rich showcase for local artistic talent and skill. In previous years, exhibition spaces have been found across the area and the organisers are keen to make 2018’s Art Trail equally varied and vibrant. If you would like to participate in the Art Trail, either as a venue or an artist or maker, please get in touch as soon as possible. They are currently drawing up the programme of events. For details please email info.hailshamartists@gmail.com or for full information and registration details visit http://www.hailsham artistsnetwork.co.uk/hailsham-art-trail/ or ring Valerie on 01323 849109.

PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY: This week saw Round 4 of the Projected Digital Images competition and the Society welcomed Robin Harmsworth to judge. Robin has been a judge since 2013. He enjoys judging, appraising the range of work that is so diverse across the clubs and then seeing changes happening when he returns. His enjoyment was evident in the way he commented on all the entries of the evening. Members entries going through to the finals were. Beginners: Jane Phillips, Kafalonian Sunset; Emma Grosveno, Tower of Pebbles. Intermediate: Richard Goldsmith, Definitely Done Fishing; David Phillips, Anyone for Cricket; Chris Bartlett, Going Up; and David Phillips, On Jurassic Wings. Advanced: Janet Monk, Late Tide; Marian Child, Little Reader; Roy Broad, Mating Pond Skaters; Alan Bousfield, Norfolk Watermill; Terry McGie, Just behave (Panthera Leo); Roy Morris, Gregory Porter; Janet Monk, Fresia.

ROTARY CLUB: Hailsham Rotary Club held the annual Schools Quiz last week. This very successful School’s Quiz was held at Herstmonceux Primary School. Every school participating received £300 and this year the runners up were Hellingly School and the winners were Herstmonceux. Well done to Hawkes Farm, Grovelands and Park Mead Schools who also fought hard for the coveted trophy. Rotary President John Lulham presented the certificates and cheques to every school.

HOLIDAY CLUB: Easter is fast approaching and Freedom Leisure is now taking bookings. They have two weeks full of fun activities planned and will be going to the cinema on Friday April 13 to see Peter Rabbit, reserve your space. The club is open to children aged 6 to 12 years. To book, phone 01323 846755.

HEARTS FOR ITARE: A Pop–up Shop in aid of a Kenyan Children’s’ Home will be opening on Saturday March 24 from 10am to 3pm. This pop-up shop will be opposite Asda in the Quintins Shopping Centre in aid of the Life Word Children’s Home in Itare, Kenya. Living Word Community Church, which meets in the Hailsham East Community Centre every Sunday, helps to support the 43 children of all ages who live there. Since 2014 the church has been fundraising to provide improved living conditions for the children and the new girls dormitory and toilet block was completed in summer 2016. Work has just started on building the replacement boys dormitory and toilet block. The current fundraising is to go towards building a new kitchen and refectory block to replace the very basic cooking facilities they use at the moment and to provide an indoor eating area.

FRIDAY NIGHT PROJECT: Hailsham Town Council’s youth services benefit young people aged 12 to 17, providing them with access to a wide range of opportunities and activities throughout the year. The Project works with Hailsham Community College and Knockhatch to help create recreational activities for young people on Friday evenings. Coming up: dryslope skiing at Knockhatch Ski Centre (skiing lessons for beginners available), go-karting at Knockhatch Adventure Park and ten-pin bowling at Freedom Leisure, as well as trampolining at Urban Jump in Heathfield. The Friday Night Project outings are organised to help prevent and reduce antisocial behaviour among young people. Through organising such activities, young people are provided with opportunities to build confidence and develop a broad range of team-building skills that will help create a strong foundation for their future. Young people are encouraged to take advantage of the outings that are available to them and get involved. The minibus is now available to all local youth groups to hire. Please call 01323 841702 or email enquiries@hailsham-tc.gov.uk for further details. For information on activities and bookings visit www.hailsham-fnp.org.

FOLK AND BLUES: The Six Bells Folk and Blues Club will be meeting on Tuesday at the Six Bells, The Street, Chiddingly. The theme will be Irish songs and will be hosted by Clive Woodman at 8.30pm. For more information visit www.6bellsfolk.co.uk.

MODEL CLUB: The club meets on Friday March 23 from 7.30pm to 10.30pm at Union Corner Hall, Hawks Road. The cost is £3 including refreshments. Bring along your finished or in progress work for an informal gathering of like minded hobbyists and for informal chat. All welcome.