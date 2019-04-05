A COFFEE MORNING: With various stalls is on Saturday April 13, from 10am to 2pm, in St Andrew’s Church. Come and find out more about your historic church and listen to Michael Burton playing the organ. Enjoy the Easter Egg Hunt for children in and around the church.

A WHIST DRIVE: Is on Saturday, April 13 starting at 7.30pm in Bishopstone Parish Hall (£2.50 admission fee including refreshments). You do not need a partner or be an expert to enjoy this light-hearted evening. This event raises money for Bishopstone Parish Hall.

CHURCH CHOIR: Tenors, male or female, are required for Bishopstone Church Choir. Choir practice is held on Friday evenings at 7pm. Everyone is welcome.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Please help keep St Andrew’s Church open for visitors on Wednesdays and Saturdays this year. Volunteers are still needed.

COMMUNITY BEACH CLEAN: The Tide Mills Community Beach Clean is from 10am to noon on Sunday April 21. Meet at the beach end of Mill Drove (off the A259). Come along, grab a bag and litter picker, and help clean up this important area for visitors and the local wildlife.

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on the west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.