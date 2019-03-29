A COFFEE MORNING: With various stalls is on Saturday April 13, from 10am to 2pm, in St Andrew’s Church. Come and find out more about your historic church and listen to Michael Burton playing the organ. Enjoy the Easter Egg Hunt for children in and around the church.

CHURCH CHOIR: Tenors, male or female, are required for Bishopstone Church Choir. Choir practice is held on Friday evenings at 7pm. Everyone is welcome.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Please help keep St Andrew’s Church open for visitors on Wednesdays and Saturdays this year. Volunteers are still needed.

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on the west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.