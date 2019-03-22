A COFFEE MORNING: With various stalls is on Saturday April 13, from 10am to 2pm, in St Andrew’s Church. Come and find out more about your historic church.

CHURCH CHOIR: Tenors, male or female, are required for Bishopstone Church Choir. Choir practice is held on Friday evenings at 7pm. Everyone is welcome.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Please help keep St Andrew’s Church open for visitors on Wednesdays and Saturdays this year. Volunteers are still needed.

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on the west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.