BEACH CLEAN: The Tide Mills Community Beach Clean is from 10am to noon on Sunday, March 17. Meet at the beach end of Mill Drove (off the A259). Come along, grab a bag and litter picker, and help clean up this important area for visitors and the local wildlife.

CHURCH CHOIR: Tenors, male or female, are required for Bishopstone Church Choir. Choir practice is held on Friday evenings at 7pm. Everyone is welcome.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Please help keep St Andrew’s Church open for visitors on Wednesdays and Saturdays this year. Volunteers are still needed.

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on the west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.