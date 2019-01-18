PLANNING MEETING: A short Planning Meeting, for anyone who can help in any way with St Andrew’s Church Fete, is on Sunday at 11.30am in the church.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Please help keep St Andrew’s Church open for visitors on Wednesdays and Saturdays this year. Volunteers still needed.

BEACH CLEAN: The Tide Mills Community Beach Clean is on Sunday from 10am to noon. Meet at the beach end of Mill Drove (off the A259). Come along, grab a bag and litter picker, and help clean up this important area for visitors and the local wildlife.

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.