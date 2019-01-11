CHURCH NEWS: The Revd Arwen Folkes will be visiting St Andrew’s Church for morning prayer on Saturday, at 9.30am. After this short service, everyone is welcome to meet her.

GIFT DAY: The Patronal Festival and Gift Day has raised a magnificent total of £5,383.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Please help keep St Andrew’s Church open for visitors on Wednesdays and Saturdays this year. Volunteers are needed.

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.