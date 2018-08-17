BEACH CLEAN: The Tide Mills Community Beach Clean is on Sunday, 10am to noon. Meet at the beach end of Mill Drove (off the A259). Come along, grab a bag and litter picker, and help clean up this important area for visitors and the local wildlife.

FLOWER FESTIVAL: St Andrew’s Church Flower Festival and Exhibition on Friday August 31 and Saturday September 1 from 10am to 5pm, and Sunday September 2 from noon to 6pm.

TALK: A talk on Sussex Suffragettes is at 7pm on Saturday, September 1 by Kevin Gordon in St Andrew’s Church with a retiring collection.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Please help keep St Andrew’s Church open for visitors. Volunteers are still needed.

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.