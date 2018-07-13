COMMUNITY BEACH CLEAN: The Tide Mills Community Beach Clean is on Sunday from 10am to noon. Meet at the beach end of Mill Drove (off the A259). Come along, grab a bag and litter picker, and help clean up this important area for visitors and the local wildlife.

ST ANDREW’S CHURCH FETE: Is on Saturday, August 4. If you can help on the day or setting up on Friday or Saturday, please contact Jim Taylor, tel. 01323 490038. Please take donations for any of the stalls to Bishopstone Parish Hall on Friday August 3, 9.30am to 1pm. Donations of home-made cakes will be most welcome for the cake stall on the day of fete only please.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Please help keep St Andrew’s Church open for visitors. Volunteers are still needed.

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.