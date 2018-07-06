EVENSONG: The Mayor’s Civic Evensong Service is on Sunday at 6pm in St Andrew’s Church followed by refreshments in Bishopstone Parish Hall. Please come and support Linda Wallraven our Mayor.

A VISIT TO LONDON: The concert of 18th century music was a great success. Special thanks to Sebastian Comberti, our last-minute stand-in cello player for a memorable performance.

SEA SUNDAY SERVICE: The Sea Sunday Service was an ever popular event with the welcome return of Father Trevor who took the service.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Please help keep St Andrew’s open for visitors. Volunteers are still needed.

ST ANDREW’S CHURCH FETE: Is on Saturday, August 4. If you can help on the day, setting up on Friday or Saturday, or with donations for any of the stalls, please contact Jim Taylor, tel. 01323 490038.

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.