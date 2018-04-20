GUIDED TOUR: Of St Andrew’s Church and Churchyard tomorrow, Saturday, April at 2pm led by Philip Pople. This event includes a cream tea in Bishopstone Parish Hall and is held in aid of Seaford Lifeguards. Tickets cost £6.50 and are available from the Seaford Tourist Office.

RECYCLING: Do you have any Easter cards that could be recycled? Please bring them to St Andrew’s Church and they will then reappear as new ones.

VILLAGE FAYRE: Bishopstone Village Fayre is on Saturday, May 5. If you have any spare plants, cuttings or seedlings, they would be most welcome. We can come and collect if necessary, please contact bishopstone parishpump@yahoo.co.uk. The plant stall needs your help.

DO YOU ENJOY SINGING?: Then come along to a Friday night choir practice. St Andrew’s Church in Bishopstone is always on the lookout for new choir members. Ladies and gentlemen are both welcome, although sopranos are especially welcome. The ability to read music is desirable but not essential. The choir meets in St Andrew’s Church on Fridays at 7pm for about an hour.

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.