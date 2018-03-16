A WHIST DRIVE: Is tomorrow, Saturday, starting at 7.30 pm in Bishopstone Parish Hall (£2.50 admission including refreshments). You do not need a partner or be an expert to enjoy this light-hearted evening. This event raises money for Bishopstone Parish Hall.

BEACH CLEAN: The Tide Mills Community Beach Clean is on Sunay from 10am to noon. Meet at the beach end of Mill Drove (off the A259). Come along, grab a bag and litter picker, and help clean up this important area for visitors and the local wildlife.

A TABLE TOP SALE: And Coffee Morning is on Saturday, March 24, 10am to 12.30pm in Bishopstone Parish Hall, held in aid of FSW (Family Support Work charity). At 10.30am, there is an Easter Egg Hunt for children accompanied by an adult, bring a collecting bag.

DO YOU ENJOY SINGING?: Then come along to a Friday night choir practice. St Andrew’s Church in Bishopstone is always on the lookout for new choir members. Ladies and gentlemen are both welcome, although sopranos are particularly welcome. The ability to read music is desirable but not essential. The choir meets in St Andrew’s Church on Fridays at 7pm for about an hour.

FREE HORSE MANURE: Is available on west (Newhaven) side of Bishopstone Road between Bishopstone Estate and Bishopstone Pond. Help yourself, but please return or replace the bags.