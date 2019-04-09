Donations urgently required at Eastbourne Foodbank

Eastbourne Foodbank has issued a list of much needed food items as it warns even more people are facing poverty and need help so far this year.

The charity is appealing for donations of biscuits, tinned fish, UHT milk, UHT fruit juice and tins of fruit to be dropped off at collection bins in supermarkets and other outlets across the town.

Eastbourne Foodbank currently provides food for 1,200 people a month and says it can only see that figure rising.

The organisation’s Howard Wardle said today, “The growth in demand for emergency food to prevent food poverty which we wrote about in 2018 has sadly not stopped.

“If 2018 broke all records for the number of visits made to one of our outlets, 2019 is already set to create an even higher level of demand.

“The people of Eastbourne community have always been incredibly generosity and supportive of Eastbourne Foodbank and because of this we have been able to help thousands of people in our town.

“We are enormously grateful for the impressive and continuing food donations which come to us from numerous collection points around the town.

“People are incredibly generous. We also hugely appreciate the help supermarkets give in enabling shoppers to donate in store.”