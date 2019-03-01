Donation made to carers

Care for the Carers has won first prize in the Tesco Bags of Help, Hailsham appeal, and has been awarded £4,000.

The award will allow Care for the Carers to continue running its monthly events in Hailsham for carers of people with dementia, alongside the person they care for.

Presenting the cheque to Care for the Carers’ director of services, Jo Egan, earlier this month, was Tesco Community Champion Coo Buckley, pictured here with her colleague Kim Smith.

Jo said, “We know that for many carers looking after someone living with dementia, they are unable to attend our other carers groups because they cannot leave the person they care for alone.

“These groups help overcome that barrier by providing a social opportunity that both the carers and the people they care for can enjoy.”

Care for the Carers supports and represents unpaid carers in Sussex.