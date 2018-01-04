Donate your unwanted Christmas gifts and help fight heart disease

Did you receive a Christmas gift you didn’t want? The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is urging people across Sussex to hand in their unwanted presents to any of the several BHF shops across the county.

The BHF says it is keen to accept good quality unwanted Christmas gifts as donations to help fight for every heartbeat.

BHF shops sell a vast array of items from clothes, shoes, handbags, jewellery to CDs, DVDs, vinyl, books, homeware and children’s toys.

The BHF’s furniture and electrical shops offer free collections.

From sofas to bedroom furniture and TVs, the team will collect larger items. Customers can locate and call their local F&E shop or book online at www.bhf.org.uk/shop.

Alternatively, drop your donations at one of the shops.

Each year the BHF shops raise around £30m to help the fight against coronary heart disease, the nation’s single biggest killer.

BHF shops sell 85,000 items every day and have over 20,000 volunteers.