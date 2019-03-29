Don’t miss this classic car event: Magnificent Motors is back in Eastbourne

Eastbourne’s classic motor vehicle extravaganza, Magnificent Motors pulls up into town on May 4 to 5, with more than 600 vintage cars, buses, motorbikes and more on display over the weekend of the free motoring festival.

From stylish Jaguars and fancy Ferraris to old-school Austins and marvellous Maseratis, there’ll be a wide range of classics on show at the Western Lawns with cars from 1900 right the way through to the electric and hybrid vehicles of today.

Classic enthusiasts should look out for a Brush Runabout dating from 1910 and a 1925 Ford Model T plus fans of the modern motoring age can admire a Porsche 911 and Bentley Continental amongst many others.

This year, there will also be a new area of the show dedicated to the ‘Cars of the Future’ where motor dealerships will be displaying a variety of electric and hybrid vehicles and will be on hand to advise visitors about how to make the switch to alternative fuel technologies.

Kicking off with a seafront parade of motors each morning at 10am, hundreds of eye-catching vehicles will line the seafront from Fort Fun to the Western Lawns, before exhibiting on the seafront lawns.

Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council lead cabinet member for tourism and enterprise, said “We are delighted that so many vintage vehicle owners and enthusiasts will once again be polishing their motors and bringing them down to the Western Lawns for this popular motoring show.

“This year there will be prizes awarded to those owners who fully embrace the spirit of the day and come dressed up reminiscent of the era of their vehicle.”

Magnificent Motors returns to the Western Lawns 4 – 5 May, from 11am to 5pm each day, plus a seafront cavalcade from 10am each day.

Entry is free.