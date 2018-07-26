Don’t forget to enter Eastbourne Young Photographer of the Year competition

Young photographers are being encouraged to enter a photographic competition in memory of former Herald and Gazette picture editor Terry Connolly.

The closing date for the Eastbourne Young Photographer of the Year competition is Tuesday July 31.

Terry died aged 80 last year and the Eastbourne Herald and Terry’s family have joined forces to launch the contest to help budding young photographers flourish.

It is open to 16-24-year-olds and cash prizes and trophies will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners at an exhibition later this year. It is hoped pupils at schools and colleges will enter along with amateur photographers.

Entries are limited to one image, which can be of anything, anyone or a place within the Eastbourne area. They should be sent as a jpeg image to eastbourne.herald@jpress.co.uk.

After Tuesday, the entries will be looked at by a panel of judges – including Terry’s wife Thelma, son Gareth and the Herald’s image editor and photographer Justin Lycett – and winners notified.

Terry photographed most events and incidents across Sussex during his long career.