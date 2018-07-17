Dolphins spotted off the coast

Several pods of dolphins have been spotted off the coast in the last few days.

This stunning display was captured on video by Andrew Laddams on Sunday (July 15).

The pod of dolphins were spotted by Andrew Laddams

The dolphins can be seen diving in and out of the water, enjoying the sunshine.

Meanwhile, just down the coast Becca Wright was lucky enough to spot the rare creatures whilst out on the water in Newhaven.

Ms Wright said, “It was an amazing experience especially so close to home, we were all extremely lucky.”

The dog walker spotted the animals swimming behind the boat she was on.

Rhianna Morris, intern at Brighton Dolphin Project said, “We have lots of history with Dolphins here, it is not a new phenomena.

“It’s fantastic to see them though.

“We have had reports of 10-15 bottle nose dolphins seen swimming from Newhaven to the West Pier over the past couple of days.”

The third year Sussex University student said the project aims to track the dolphins by using the dorsal fin to identify them, so they can be recognised when they return.

The Dolphin Project advises people to keep their distance if they encounter the mammals.

They particularly like to follow the wake of boats, so care should be taken when changing direction, and absolutely do not chase after them.

More information can be found on The Dolphin Project facebook page.