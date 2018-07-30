Dogs stranded on 20ft ledge in Eastbourne town centre

Two lost little dogs were stuck on a 20ft-high ledge in Eastbourne town centre this afternoon (Monday).

Neighbourhood First Officer Trevor Moule turned dog whisperer to save the two Yorkshire terriers who were in danger after they jumped out a first-floor window.

Standing on the edge...The dogs teetering on a ledge above Domino's

Anxious passers-by spotted the two dogs running along a narrow ledge above shops in Langney Road.

Opposite the scene, Sue Cobb, from Cobb PR, called Eastbourne Borough Council’s Neighbourhood First team to see if they could help.

Sue said, “Rescuing dogs doesn’t come under the normal remit of Neighbourhood First but I know they’re always very helpful so it seemed a good place to start.”

Trevor, who arrived on the scene within minutes, described the drama that unfolded next , “When the dogs fell over the canopy above Maxfield’s café, I was able to use a ladder and coax them to come over to me.

The lucky dogs with rescuer Trevor Moule

“One of the dogs took a bit longer but was helped by a freshly cooked sausage that the café provided! They were both okay but a bit shaken.”

A crowd, that had gathered to watch the dogs, burst into applause when they were lifted to safety.

The whole incident was filmed by onlooker Chris Gape who captured the rollercoaster of emotions including the sickly moment the second dog nearly slipped off the canopy.

Once safely down, Trevor then took the dogs to the Cobb PR office until the council’s stray dog contractor arrived to take them to temporary accommodation until the owners can be located.