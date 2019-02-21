Dog was dangerously out of control in Eastbourne

A 72-year-old Eastbourne woman has been fined for being the owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control according to a court document.

Blanch Nevell, 72, of Rockhurst Drive, Eastbourne, appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on February 18 and pleaded guilty to being the owner of a Staffordshire bull terrier, named Ruby, which was dangerously out of control at Lincoln Court, Rockhurst Drive, on April 3 last year. She was fined £147.

