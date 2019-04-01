Doctor and IT guru open new cafe in Eastbourne

A new cafe has opened in Eastbourne town centre.

DOC has opened its doors in the former premises of Arcade in Grove Road, and its name comes from Elif Serdar’s former profession as a GP.

Inside DOC (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Elif, who runs the coffee shop with her partner Noray Sarkisyan – an ex-IT engineer – describes it as a “third wave coffee house” which serves artisan coffee, tea, and hot chocolate.

She said, “I’m so happy because this was our dream. It’s been amazing.

“We love to travel, wherever I go to I always look for a nice cafe or somewhere to read my book with a nice coffee and nice music.”

The couple are from Turkey originally, but they decided to move here for a better life with their young son.

Elif, who used to work in the UK as an au pair years ago, said, “I was always dreaming of coming back. Luckily we have made lots of friends here in Eastbourne.

“It’s a very sunny and friendly place and we used to live by the sea in Istanbul. We are really happy here.”

They are holding an official grand opening on Monday, April 8, and serving free coffee and cookies from 2pm-5pm.

DOC joins a thriving community of independent coffee shops and eateries in the Little Chelsea area of town – comprising Grove Road and South Street.

The increasingly popular area was recently named one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the country.