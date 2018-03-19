Disruption looms as Eastbourne town centre roadworks will take more than a year

Roadworks to incorporate a new bus lane in Eastbourne town centre – and due to start today (Monday March 19) – will last more than a year.

Signs have gone up in Gildredge Road warning motorists and pedstrians the work will last 62 weeks.

The roadworks will mean parts of the road is closed as a bus lane is installed along the stretch of Gildredge Road from South Street to the junction with Terminus Road.

A 20 mph zone will also be brought in along Gildredge Road, Cornfield Road and Ashford Road and several other connecting streets – including parts of Ashford Road, Mark Lane, Station Street, Connaught Road, Lushington Lane and Lushington Road – as part of the Eastbourne Town Centre Improvement Scheme.