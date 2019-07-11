Disruption at Hampden Park level crossing

There is disruption to traffic at Hampden Park level crossing this afternoon (July 11).

Brassey Avenue is said to be closed both ways and some reports suggest the barriers are stuck down.

Eastbourne to Ashford train services disrupted over incident at Pevensey Bay

One motorist said, “Some sort of incident at Hampden Park level crossing. Traffic is chaos and Network Rail blocking the road.”

A spokesperson for Network Rail said at about 12.15pm, “We currently aware that there is a fault at the crossing. A team is currently on site working on resolving the issue. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

This comes at the same time as serious disruption to trains passing through Pevensey Bay station.

Services running between Eastbourne and Hastings/Ashford International are subject to delay, cancellation and alteration following a broken down train there.

Cat cafe to open in Eastbourne